The ‘crocodile tears’ flowed in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’

The drama in Greyton is still brewing, but at least on the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” tempers have simmered down.
However, that does not mean the drama is over as a dinner among the ladies ended with Mrs Leo and newcomer LueMommy breaking into tears following an emotional conversation between Mrs Leo and Rooksie.
At the dinner table, Rooksie took Mrs Leo to task for not attending her son’s coming-of-age ceremony to attend the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.
Rooksie is actually so real. She said I got my feelings off my chest, whether you're acting or nah you heard me, I'm lighter. #RHOCT #RHOCPT #RHOCapeTown pic.twitter.com/rehjXmzxXC— Masa (@Uhu_KeMasa) August 21, 2022
Mrs Leo tried to explain to her good friend that there were no bad intentions of her missing the event, but her friend should understand the line of work that she is in.
In the midst of making her feelings known regarding the situation, Mrs Leo burst into tears, followed by LueMommy.
As to why the ladies were so overcome with emotion, which ended with what Thato called “crocodile tears”, many viewers were left confused.
#Rhoct Loveline's crocodile tears are not coming out😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cpIUBau9wp— Mahlako Sekhukhune (@Ms_Mahlako) August 21, 2022
The ladies then gathered at Camilla’s home for a wonderful lunch, where they managed to behave throughout as no voices were raised at the table.
Camilla tried her hardest to keep the peace among the ladies and decked out a beautiful lunch for them and even threw in a numerology reading, which had Mrs Leo dozing off and Beverley intrigued.
However, Mrs Leo’s uninvited guest, LueMommy, made a few comments aimed at host Camilla, such as telling her to keep things short, which Camilla did not take kindly to and was quick to let her know.
"This is your first time here and you weren't even invited" Camilla🤣🤣🤣#RHOCT— 🦋 (@_boipearlo) August 21, 2022
Camilla gifted her guests with sentimental keepsakes but LueMommy did not get a gift, which left her visibly hurt. Maybe Mrs Leo should have informed Camilla that she was bringing a guest so that could have been catered for.
The person who brought the "uninvited guest" why doesn't she call her to order, she forgot her place 😂🤣😂#RHOCT pic.twitter.com/gqkmTGrMoq— BeInspired (@Tsigwili) August 21, 2022