The dramatic first week in the ‘Big Brother Titans’ house ends on a climactic note

The first week of “Big Brother Titans” came to a dramatic close after Biggie surprised the housemates by announcing that no one would be going home on Sunday night. With the housemates rocking their Sunday best in anticipation of someone being evicted, Biggie revealed that the nominations from last week Monday were fake and eviction Sundays, as well as viewer voting, were yet to begin.

The announcement came after housemates had been left on edge after not being told who was up for eviction all week. It was Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who are this season’s hosts, who broke the news on who was up for eviction during the first live Sunday show of the season. The nine housemates were: Blaqboi, Jaypee, Jenni O, Justin, Khosi, Nana, Olivia, Yaya, and Yemi Cregx. During the live show, Obi-Uchendu advised those in the house: “If you wanted to be in your comfort zone, you could have stayed home for that. Open yourselves up wholeheartedly to this journey.”

Notably, the first few days of the show also saw housemates receive a 75% budget cut for next week. Biggie then shared another bombshell as the show introduced four new housemate: Sandra, Miracle OP, Blue Aiva and Theo Traw. Amid all the drama, viewers have been taking to Twitter to share their faves: “My loves MIRACLE OP & KHOSI.. let’s work together and keep them till the finals 🥺🙏🏾 #KhosiTwala𓃵 #BBTitans,” tweeted @nenginengistan1.

My loves MIRACLE OP & KHOSI.. let’s work together and keep them till the finals 🥺🙏🏾#KhosiTwala𓃵 #BBTitans pic.twitter.com/D4iNCW45Q8 — BettyK🗡️⚜️♊ 📿 (@NengiNengiStan1) January 23, 2023 “Get familiar with Tsatsii,” added @omoluabilynda. “A multitasking scholar and also the coolest babe on the show👏👏😍 #BBTitans.” Get familiar with Tsatsii, a multitasking scholar and also the coolest babe on the show👏👏😍#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/9z5nxirvcn — LYNDA. (@omoluabilynda) January 23, 2023 @the_jdiaries is big fan of Miracle and Thabang. “Two of my faves Miracle & Thabang have a handshake and it’s soo cute .. we don’t see enough in this house #BBTitans 😭.” Two of my faves Miracle & Thabang have a handshake and it’s soo cute .. we don’t see enough in this house #BBTitans 😭 pic.twitter.com/kgN5aLTLtT — Jah The Shipper D.A 🫶🏾 (@The_jdiaries) January 23, 2023