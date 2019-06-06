Scott Disick. Picture: E!

Scott Disick is back on the small screen, and this time he's flipping multi-million dollar homes in "Flip It Like Disick." The reality series will premiere in August on E!, and will take viewers inside the lavish personal and professional world of Scott Disick, as he tackles his most extravagant endeavour yet — high-end home flipping and remodelling.

Some famous faces spotted in the first tease for the eight-episode season include DJ Steve Aoki and rapper French Montana.

Fuelled by Disick’s passion for property development, which began almost five years ago when he successfully flipped his first investment, this series follows him and his dynamic, hilarious and headstrong team, which includes former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford, Disick’s best friend Benny Luciano, their all-star short-tempered contractor Miki Moor; Benny’s wife and realtor Kozet Luciano; and Disick’s assistant Lindsay Diamond.

Led by Disick, the group will convert unique home projects for his celebrity friends and family, including guestrooms, studios and his kids’ playhouse at their mother Kourtney’s home, as well as transform an ambitious multi-million dollar property in Los Angeles.

Kris Jenner severs as the show's executive producer along with Ryan Holcomb, Jason Goldberg, Lori Gordon, Scott Disick.

The show is produced by STXtelevision with Tower 2 Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions

* Flip It Like Disick will air from August 9 on E! at 7.05pm.