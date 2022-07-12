Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
'The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ tops Twitter trends on debut

Real Housewives of Cape Town, Camilla McDowell, Mrs Leo and Rooksie. Picture: Twitter/@mzansimagic

Published 1h ago

“The Real Housewives of Cape Town”, on Sunday made its highly anticipated debut on Mzansi Magic screens.

Viewers clearly loved all the drama that Beverley Steyn, Rushda Moosajee aka Rushtush, Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, Thato Montse, Camilla McDowell, and Kutazwa “Rooksie” Gqirana served up.

The episode was a classic get to meet the cast episode with viewers being introduced to the fabulous cast.

A clear indication that the show was a hit, it trended well into the next day after it aired with viewers weighing in.

Each wife brought their own flair to the show, with Camilla the Queen of Constantia wowing us all with her antique pieces in her wonderland home, where nothing is minimalistic.

Beverly and her daughter, for a moment, gave viewers a flashback to the “Real Housewives of Johannesburg's” Madam and Mercy. Bev remarked on how they get confused for sisters and it’s not hard to see why.

Dealing with teenagers is no easy ride, as we all got to see Thato deal with her son favouring his father’s parenting style versus hers. Kids can be so intriguing at times and it seems her son doesn't agree with Thato hitting that mommy juice.

However, in her defence she is the business of making wine, how can she sell a product she doesn’t know.

RushTush wasn't joking about how her husband sees the morning run with the kids while she defrosts ahead of her morning coffee. Viewers got to see the mommy of four defrost in bed while hubby got the kids going.

What’s reality TV without some drama, on the first episode already!

Mrs Leo’s cocktail party ended with some drama between her and Rooksie, we blame the champagne or those elastic masks. We all know that bubbles hit strong.

The two claim to have been friends for years, 17 years, Rooksie says, but it seems she didn't let her dear friend Mrs Leo in on the big news that she joined the cast of the show, rubbing Mrs Leo sometype of way.

In Rooksie’s defence, she signed an NDA and couldn't risk the news slipping out.

In other friendships viewers were introduced to black and white barbie aka Thato and Bev, who should be fun to watch this season.

“The Real Housewives of Cape Town” looks promising, we hope at Rushtush’s event, the drama won’t be caused by the champoo levels.

“The Real Housewives of Cape Town” airs on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Sundays at 7pm.

