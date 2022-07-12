'The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ tops Twitter trends on debut

“The Real Housewives of Cape Town”, on Sunday made its highly anticipated debut on Mzansi Magic screens. Viewers clearly loved all the drama that Beverley Steyn, Rushda Moosajee aka Rushtush, Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, Thato Montse, Camilla McDowell, and Kutazwa “Rooksie” Gqirana served up.

Story continues below Advertisement

The episode was a classic get to meet the cast episode with viewers being introduced to the fabulous cast. A clear indication that the show was a hit, it trended well into the next day after it aired with viewers weighing in. I am a huge fan of the housewives franchise,and I must say these wives are giving the Real housewives vibes. Yep, the bag is definitely giving and plus the drama and the humour is giving too. All the wives are different and I like it! #RHOCT — #TrustTheProcess (@MajolaZimkita) July 10, 2022 Each wife brought their own flair to the show, with Camilla the Queen of Constantia wowing us all with her antique pieces in her wonderland home, where nothing is minimalistic.

I think I like Camilla aka Queen of Constantia already 🙃. You can tell by her wonderland 🏡 that she has apartheid money 😹 #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/qHz6t9beC2 — 👠Nolali👠 (@Amza_5) July 10, 2022 Beverly and her daughter, for a moment, gave viewers a flashback to the “Real Housewives of Johannesburg's” Madam and Mercy. Bev remarked on how they get confused for sisters and it’s not hard to see why. Dealing with teenagers is no easy ride, as we all got to see Thato deal with her son favouring his father’s parenting style versus hers. Kids can be so intriguing at times and it seems her son doesn't agree with Thato hitting that mommy juice. The kid is calling her out, basically you drink too much mom #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/GB7WBTEE3R — Rising star 👑 (@Banele_Mlangeni) July 10, 2022 However, in her defence she is the business of making wine, how can she sell a product she doesn’t know.

Story continues below Advertisement

RushTush wasn't joking about how her husband sees the morning run with the kids while she defrosts ahead of her morning coffee. Viewers got to see the mommy of four defrost in bed while hubby got the kids going. What’s reality TV without some drama, on the first episode already! Mrs Leo’s cocktail party ended with some drama between her and Rooksie, we blame the champagne or those elastic masks. We all know that bubbles hit strong.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two claim to have been friends for years, 17 years, Rooksie says, but it seems she didn't let her dear friend Mrs Leo in on the big news that she joined the cast of the show, rubbing Mrs Leo sometype of way. I'm failing to understand why are they trying to solve issues while they are drunk #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/eGUxb4gVJU — Mbali _M (@MbaliKMphahlele) July 10, 2022 In Rooksie’s defence, she signed an NDA and couldn't risk the news slipping out. In other friendships viewers were introduced to black and white barbie aka Thato and Bev, who should be fun to watch this season.

Story continues below Advertisement