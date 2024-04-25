Season four finale of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ dropped on April 24 and to no one’s surprise, it broke the internet and became the number-one trending topic in South Africa. Season four of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ was interesting, to say the least, as friendships were divided into groups and scores were settled.

After an eventful and dramatic season, the ladies had their final dinner on their trip to Namibia, where they confronted each other about things that had been happening in their circle. As per usual, none of the ladies had dinner, but instead, there was glass throwing and fighting. Yes, this is ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ and not ‘Love and Hip Hop’, but class goes flying out of the room when people need to prove a point. On one side, there was Sorisha Naidoo, Slee Ndlovu, and newcomers Ameigh Thompson and Angel Ndlela. On the other side, Jojo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis, Nonku Williams, and newcomer Zama Ngcobo.

Throughout the season, the ladies have not seen eye-to-eye on various issues, new and old - proving that hatchets have not been buried. Slee and Nonku have a past that last season saw them almost getting physical with each other and at the season three reunion apologies were made. Slee clearly carried the emotional pain of the whole ordeal and struggled to move on from season four to be cordial with her former friend.

Season three saw the two ladies' friendship at low moments several times, which mostly stemmed from Nonku calling Slee “broke” and exposing how she borrowed her clothes and wasn’t a true friend. At the dinner table, Slee decided to let Nonku know that she met up with her ex-fiance Dumisani Ndlazi, aka Rough Diamond, RD. Of course, Nonku did not take lightly to Slee airing her dirty and meeting up with her ex-fiancee and then everything went up in flames. While Slee may have gone low for meeting Nonku’s ex behind her back to find out if he scammed her or not, many seem to agree that she got her lick back and put Nonku back for all that she had done to her and, even former housemates.

It’s hard to forget all Nonku said about former housewife Ayanda Ncwane and her late husband, who happens to be the father of Nonku’s daughter Nothile. Nonku was certainly put in her place, and she had very few words to say, but was visibility shaken, resulting in the drama queen storming out. The drama didn't stop there, as it never does on these reality shows. Maria took on Sorisha, who had tried to call her out for bringing Neil to the cast,- despite her reservations because of the way Neil had previously treated her.

The cast of season four of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’. Picture: Supplied In this group taking accountability is a very difficult thing, and neither ladies was able to reach an amicable understanding of the situation. Next thing, Maria was throwing B words and Angel was calling her out for doing so - leading to both ladies wanting to get in the ring. Will someone please call Tumelo Ramaphosa and tell him we found the opponents for his next celebrity boxing match! The drama is far from over. Showmax will be airing the reunion in two parts on May 15 and May 22. For a second year in a row Mablerh will host the reunion and viewers are praying he doesn’t flip-flop and choose sides this time around.