'The Real Housewives of Durban' makes its US debut

It's no secret that the cast of "The Real Housewives of Durban" warmed their way into viewers’ hearts with the show becoming one of the favourite local adaptations. Now, they will gain a new legion of fans as the show heads to America. The cast of the reality show includes Sorisha Naidoo, Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco, Annie Mthembu, Nonku Williams, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, Londie London and JoJo Robinson. Kgomotso Ndungane and Ayanda Ncwane were a part of the cast in Season One.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bravo TV announced on their social media platforms that episodes of "The Real Housewives of Durban" will be airing on Fridays on the channel, which is the home of "The Real Housewives" franchise. The award-winning franchise is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Housewives are worldwide, baby!

Get into episodes of #RHODurban Fridays on Bravo or stream on @peacock! pic.twitter.com/MyBPuZ5owy — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 11, 2022 There are several international formats of the franchise, with four of them being filmed here in Mzansi.

South Africans got to see the laughs, cries and catfights in the Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town and, most recently, Pretoria, formats. News of “RHOD” going international has been met with some interesting reactions with some international fans having to Google where Durban is. @boymom1829 said: "This came out of nowhere. Had to Google where Durban was."

Story continues below Advertisement

Wow, this was shocking to see. My bro in law is from Durban and I didn't think it was such a popular place I'm SA, pleasantly surprised they did Durban over Cape Town. — Sarah Bakes (@MsSarahBunker) November 12, 2022 In a statement shared with IOL Entertainment, “The Real Housewives of Durban” executive producer Sam Kelly, from Let It Rain Productions, expressed how proud they are over the reality show going international. “We’re very excited that RHODurban is airing on Bravo. We’re particularly excited about the response that the series is getting, and we love the fact that everyone is excited about the Durban franchise and its cast. “It’s also great to see how interested the international market is when it comes to seeing all the cultural aspects that are celebrated on the show. It’s a very proud moment for us.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The news of “RHOD” going international comes off the back of a report by “Isolezwe” that ahead of the season there would be changes to the much-loved cast. The source told the publication that LaConco, who is the current host of “Our Perfect Wedding”, will not be returning and added that actress Mbali Ngiba is likely to be joining the show. Showmax said that the show had not yet begun shooting and the cast would be confirmed when shooting resumes.