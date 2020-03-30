'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' to get new production house

Production house, RHOSA who has been responsible for the production of the first two seasons of "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" has shut its doors.

Philly Kubheka, M-Net's senior publicity manager at local productions said the production companies partners' Sonia Mbele, Rebone Sesing and Pebble Gqunta cited irreconcilable differences for closing the company.

However, Kubheka said the reality show "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" will not be affected by the closure as the channel sent out a brief for season three and many companies pitched for the show.

In an official statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Kubheka said the new production company will be announced once the show is commissioned.

"The partners sighted irreconcilable differences for closing the company. As channel we ensured that "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" was not affected by the company shutting down hence we were able to produce a great show for the next season. Season 3 was briefed out and different companies came to pitch. We will announce the production company once the show gets commissioned," said Kubheka.