'The Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa' teases nothing but drama getting Housewives fans excited

The Showmax Original ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa’ is the sizzling spin-off that fans deserve, uniting iconic cast members from each of the South African franchises for a trip to Jamaica. Showmax dropped the trailer for ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa’ pumping excitement amongst fans for the sizzling drama that is going to unfold. After all, the Housewives are known to be very dramatic.

Mbalenhle Ntuli, the head of Unscripted Content at MultiChoice, said 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa' was one of the formats that will reinforce their belief that South African content does not only compete but shine on a global scale. "The show is a celebration of friendship, culture, and the unique experiences that our carefully selected and amazing cast brings to the screen." During this luxury journey, these formidable women will form unexpected friendships and face fresh new challenges with the aim to make this trip an unforgettable one.

Produced by GOAT Productions, ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa’ the spin-off features eight of the most iconic Housewives from some of the most popular editions in South Africa. ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa’ dream cast includes Beverly Steyn (‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ S1); Christall Kay (‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ S1-S2); LaConco (‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ S1-S2); Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho (‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ S2-S3); Liz Prins (‘The Real Housewives of Gqeberha’ S1); Londie London (‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ S2); Melany Viljoen (‘The Real Housewives of Pretoria’ S1); and the longest-serving Housewife in Africa, Nonku Williams (‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ S1-S4,) who just broke the tie she had with her fellow Durban cast member Sorisha Naidoo. ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa’ premieres on May 27, 2024.