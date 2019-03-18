Shelly and Lee. Picture: Supplied/MNet

Last week on "The Bachelor South Africa, "the ladies found themselves in an exceptionally awkward situation were Lee missioned out to get to know his potential brides-to-be a little better with an unusual game. Later, at the cocktail party, things got even more complicated: Kelly decided to update Lee on the journal saga, without mentioning names; Natasha then interrupted their conversation, because she really wanted to know why Lee is keeping her around; and Kim’s love letter from last week resurfaced. As a response, Lee penned down his thoughts in an unfinished letter too!

In the end, it was Shelly and Kim who didn’t secure roses from Lee and left the mansion.

IOL Entertainment spoke to Shelly about her experience on the show.

Your time is up, but how was the experience?

My experience on the show was amazing but a bit emotional. I was definitely not expecting to be eliminated as I thought there was a bit of a connection. I am however very grateful for the experience because I got to meet 23 phenomenal women who I get to call friends.

Were you expecting a rose?

I was definitely expecting a rose that night and that’s probably why it was so emotional for me because I thought I had truly given my all on that group date. I was very sad, but I do believe that everything happens for a reason. I am sure that Lee will find his perfect match.

What did you learn from this experience?

I learnt so much about myself while being on this show. I also now know what I want in a man. This show has taught me to not be scared of getting out of my comfort zone and that it is ok to put yourself out there.

Given the opportunity, would you enter a love competition again, and why?

It was definitely a great experience, but I don’t think that I will be entering a love competition anytime soon. It was very hard for me emotionally and I am not sure if I would want to put myself in such a situation like that again.

Who should be the next to leave the mansion and why?

That is a tough question as I think the remaining woman are phenomenal. I can not say who because honestly it is up to Lee on who he thinks he has a stronger connection with.

Who deserves Lee's heart?

Ooh, that’s another a tough question! I think at the end of the day the person with the strongest connection should win over his heart!

What's your take on love, are you still looking or have you found anyone after the show?

I am still looking for love and I honestly think that love is such a special thing to find, someone you can spend the rest of your life with. I would love to find that partner for life.



* The Bachelor SA is screened on M-Net Channel 101 every Thursday evening at 7pm.