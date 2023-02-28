Things are rocky on ‘Big Brother Titans’ as the tables are turned on the housemates

“Big Brother Titans” co-host Lawrence Maleka made sure to make the housemates sweat bullets during the live eviction show. Everyone except the housemates knew that this week’s nominations were fake and that no one would go home.

Up for fake eviction were Blaqleng (Blaqboi & Ipeleng), Juvone (Justin & Yvonne), Khosicle (Khosi & Miracle OP), Royals (Ebubu & Tsatsii) and Thabana (Nana & Thabang). This week’s Head of House was Yelisa (Yemi Cregx & Nelisa) and the housemates continued their winning streak, coming out tops yet again in the wager. While the #BBTitans housemates caught a welcome break with no one being evicted from Biggie’s mansion, tears were shed and truths denied when Maleka asked about the various “ships” going on in the house.

Relief all round in the #BBTitans house. Who do you think was the most relieved?



Drop by our site to stay up to date: https://t.co/bi1BJzBFPs pic.twitter.com/RTUvopEa0E — Big Brother Titans (@BigBroAfrica) February 26, 2023 Maleka had the housemates squirming over his questions, which left no stone unturned and covered everything from romances to friendships. Wow. Things got awkward on the #BBTitans show, hey? If you can bear to watch some of those moments again, click the image. — Big Brother Titans (@BigBroAfrica) February 26, 2023 Nelisa was the first to get the third degree as Maleka asked her if leading the housemates to a wager win as HoH helped get her mind off her are-they-or-aren’t-they relationship with Thabang. She could only muster up a shy “um, yes”, while Thabang also couldn’t really answer Maleka’s questions about what was happening between them.

Other housemates were bolder in their declarations of romance with Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii both confirming that they were officially in L-word territory. The two also gave us the most emotional part of the eviction show when they broke down crying in relief once they learnt Tsatsii wasn’t going home this week. Maleka focussed on Yvonne next, reminding her that just weeks ago she had declared she wasn’t in the game to make friends. When asked what had changed, she said: “I just found myself genuinely connecting with people and I really appreciate that.”

When Olivia was quizzed on her friendship with Blue Aiva, she said the two of them “connect a lot in various ways”. Maleka didn’t let her off the hook that easily, though, as he asked her why she had told other housemates that some in the house disliked Blue Aiva. After all, if their friendship is genuine, surely then Olivia should have told Blue Aiva this instead of talking about it behind her back?

A valid question it may have been but Olivia brushed it off by denying she ever said this with Maleka then reminding her that everything in the house is on camera. During the live show, @Lawrence_Maleka shook Olivia up as he asked her about a gossip session about Ipeleng, Tsatsii, and Blue Aiva. He also asks Yemi Cregx about a possible reconciliation with Miracle OP. Click through for the responses of the #BBTitans housemates. — Big Brother Titans (@BigBroAfrica) February 26, 2023 Speaking of Blue Aiva, Maleka later asked her: “You keep referring to yourself as an ‘operator’ and saying that you have operated on people in the house, what do you mean by that?” A demure Blue Aiva simply answered: “Nothing. I don’t operate at all. I am not an operator.”