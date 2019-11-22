The "Real Housewives of Johannesburg" alum Evodia Mogase and her daughter Mercy Mogase are getting a spin-off reality TV show.
If you're familiar with "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" season one, you would know breakout star Evodia “Madam” Mogase and her daughter Mercy stole the limelight from the other women on the show.
They became such fan favourites that when the news broke that they weren't included in the second season, it sent Twitter into a tizz.
Now it was announced that the mother-daughter duo will be getting their own reality show in 2020. The show, "Madam & Mercy" is set to air on Mzansi Magic next year.
Mercy and Madam confirmed the news on their Instagram pages on Friday.