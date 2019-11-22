This is not a joke ma darling, Madam Evodia is getting her own show









Madam Evodia and Mercy get their own reality show on Mzansi Magic in 2020. Picture: Instagram The "Real Housewives of Johannesburg" alum Evodia Mogase and her daughter Mercy Mogase are getting a spin-off reality TV show. If you're familiar with "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" season one, you would know breakout star Evodia “Madam” Mogase and her daughter Mercy stole the limelight from the other women on the show. They became such fan favourites that when the news broke that they weren't included in the second season, it sent Twitter into a tizz. Now it was announced that the mother-daughter duo will be getting their own reality show in 2020. The show, "Madam & Mercy" is set to air on Mzansi Magic next year. Mercy and Madam confirmed the news on their Instagram pages on Friday.

The spin-off reality show has left some Twitter users divided. Some say that the content will not be exciting because all Madam and Mercy did on on the inaugural season of RHOJ was pick on Crystal and Brinnette. While others say that they can not wait for the show to start.

The only thing that’s gonna be exciting on that show are diary sessions, unless they get a very good script writer this won’t work. — Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) November 22, 2019

One user called the show "useless" asking for producers to rather create a "controversial political platform where government officials are questioned on current affairs".

"How many more useless sh*t shows will yo'll have? Why not create a controversial political platform where government officials are questioned on current affairs occurring and have to answer as they're public servants ? Or some educational show, showcasing kids with high IQs" he said.

Why not create a controversial political platform where government officials are questioned on current affairs occurring and have to answer as they're public servants ? Or some educational show, showcasing kids with high IQs ? — A dude in Durban. (@NanguLona) November 21, 2019

