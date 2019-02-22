Lee Thompson. Picture: Supplied

This week’s hour-long episode of M-Net’s reality dating show The Bachelor SA delivered on all the drama, romance and adventure viewers were promised at the start of the season. Graceful Belle and recipient of South Africa’s first-impression rose, Michelle Reddy, was called out on her lack of authenticity by feisty sports coach Thenji and later the whole house. Feeling attacked, the damsel stormed out of the mansion in tears and demanded to be left alone. “Being ambushed is not a nice feeling,” Michelle said. “I thought certain girls would stand up [for me]... and nobody did."

The claws came out early at the mansion and the only person to take on Thenji was the show's sweetheart, Gina Myers. While things were being shaken up, Sustainable Lifestyle brand owner and blonde bombshell, Kelly, was enjoying the first one-on-one date with her hunk, Lee Thompson.

The two enjoyed a romantic tour around Lee’s hometown, Cape Town, and later relaxed on a yacht with the Mother City’s beautiful sunset as backdrop. During the date, Lee and Kelly developed a strong connection and also enjoyed some intimate moments, after which he presented her with a rose. Kelly returned to the mansion beaming, saying that “it feels like I’m falling fast and I don’t like it”.

Earlier that week, 10 lucky girls were invited on the very first group date - to a rugby field! “Play ball and you are in with a sporting chance,” the date card read. Lee invited Lucy, Annalene, Natasha, Jenna, Thenji, Milisha, Kerry, Shelly, Michelle.D and Mbali. who made it clear that she wasn’t very impressed to be invited to a sporting activity date.

The girls were divided into two teams, “Peaches” and “Lee’s Angels” where they played a round of Zorb ball to win a breakaway date with their potential future partner, Lee. At the end of the game, Lee’s Angels (Lucy, Jenna, Thenji, Shelly and Mbali) came out strong and got the opportunity to get to know him better at a luxurious spa tucked away in the heart of Johannesburg.

After a week of dates, drama at the mansion and Lee’s connections with some of the ladies growing deeper, it was time for the much-anticipated rose ceremony where Lee only had 17 roses to hand out – sending Milisha, Daneal and Lucy home.

The Bachelor SA is screened on M-Net Channel 101 every Thursday evening at 19:00 and is also available on Catch-Up.