Monwabisi and Phindile Grootboom are the host of the new reality show 'For Better or Worse with Mo and Phindi'. Picture: Supplied

In 2020 Mzansi Magic launches a brand new lifestyle show "For Better or Worse with Mo and Phindi" featuring some of Mzansi’s celebrity couples Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu, Tumi Morake and Mpho Osie-Tutu, Ntokozo mbambo and Nqubeko Nbatha among others. The 30-minute show offers a unique platform where the couple get to lift the veil to reveal the complex dynamics they encounter along the way.

The show will interact with viewers through a unique weekly competition which will run via social media and one couple will win R5 000 weekly by simply honing in on the issues and sharing their own best money lessons (as a couple.)

Staying true to the show’s intention to elevate real life conversations about relationships and marriage, the show also features couples with extraordinary stories and heart-warming triumphs.

Better known as Mo and Phindi, the show’s hosts, Monwabisi and Phindile Grootboom use their open book policy to engage the guest couples as they open up. The power couple, who’ve become household names for sharing insights on relationships, enable a relaxed home environment for honest conversations.