Jub Jub. Picture: Supplied

Moja Love's new hit show "Uyajola 9/9" has been causing quite a stir online since its premiere two weeks ago as a South African version of the American show, "Cheaters". Fans of the show were surprised on Sunday when Dr Mveleli "Dr Love" Gqwede appeared on the show as the host for the second episode.

While the show producers revealed that "Uyajola 9/9" would have three hosts, Dr Mveleli "Dr Love" Gqwede Moss Makwati and Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye.

It seems the message never made it to the Twitterstreets as tweeps were calling for Jub Jub back on their screens.

#Uyajola99 Jub jub orekwatetse vele? come back we were only joking! pic.twitter.com/pHTpZkugHN — Curious soul (@bontleD32) June 2, 2019

Jub jub come back we were joking. We won't send u back 2 prison, We miss your 1hour show. #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/WdSD3Ax0Um — Kabelo Makhetha (@Kabelo_Damage) June 2, 2019

#Uyajola99 is confusing the enemy. Now we won't know who to run away from! Asikho safe yaz pic.twitter.com/fli0T9eOfI — Tsholofelo Tsotsotso (@NasiTso3) June 2, 2019

#Uyajola99 One of you has to go back and fetch Jub Jub! Phela I didn't sign up to watch pensioners fighting over an old man called Ma'jaivana. Hauw ngeke bafethu🚫😂 pic.twitter.com/sC9mpmVUCV — 12 November ♏🦂 (@JnrNtshanga) June 2, 2019

But who's this guy? Jub Jub please come back. We didn't mean to scare you away #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/ty2lbQoX1l — #BumperToBumper Pheli FM (@Leelove995) June 2, 2019

"Uyajola 9/9" airs on Moya Love channel 157 on DStv every Sunday at 9pm.