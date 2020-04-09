EntertainmentTvReality Tv
Boity and her mom Modiehi Thulo. Picture: Instagram

Twitter reacts to Boity's mom wanting to get high

Boity's mom Modiehi Thulo won the hearts of thousands of viewers across the country with her killer body, charm, sense of style and her big personality.

Each week, ausi Modiehi as her fans refer to her, continues to serve some killer one liners, leaving viewers begging for more.

Since the show made its debut in February, "Boity Own Your Throne" fans have witnessed the beautiful mother-and-daughter relationship. They fight like sisters but they love each other like besties. They live together, shop together, and Boity loves spoiling her. 

On the latest episode, Modiehi surprised her mom with a smile makeover by Mzansi's number one celebrity dentist Dr Smile. 

The mother and daughter also like teasing one another. 

Watch the video clips below when Boity tells her mom that she's addicted to wine.

Watch the snippet from the show:

Dubbed the coolest mom in South Africa, Modiehi took to the Cannabis expo that held at Sandton Convention Centre, in November, in search of weed, and it was evident the expo failed to meet her expectations.

Below are come of fans reactions to Modiehi's "ganja hunt" went wrong.

While some were cackling over the marijuana situation, others including Boity took time to appreciate Modiehi's hotness.

Boity Thulo

