Twitter reacts to Boity's mom wanting to get high

Boity's mom Modiehi Thulo won the hearts of thousands of viewers across the country with her killer body, charm, sense of style and her big personality.

Each week, ausi Modiehi as her fans refer to her, continues to serve some killer one liners, leaving viewers begging for more.

Since the show made its debut in February, "Boity Own Your Throne" fans have witnessed the beautiful mother-and-daughter relationship. They fight like sisters but they love each other like besties. They live together, shop together, and Boity loves spoiling her.

On the latest episode, Modiehi surprised her mom with a smile makeover by Mzansi's number one celebrity dentist Dr Smile.

The mother and daughter also like teasing one another.