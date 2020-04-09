Twitter reacts to Boity's mom wanting to get high
Boity's mom Modiehi Thulo won the hearts of thousands of viewers across the country with her killer body, charm, sense of style and her big personality.
Each week, ausi Modiehi as her fans refer to her, continues to serve some killer one liners, leaving viewers begging for more.
Since the show made its debut in February, "Boity Own Your Throne" fans have witnessed the beautiful mother-and-daughter relationship. They fight like sisters but they love each other like besties. They live together, shop together, and Boity loves spoiling her.
On the latest episode, Modiehi surprised her mom with a smile makeover by Mzansi's number one celebrity dentist Dr Smile.
The mother and daughter also like teasing one another.
Watch the video clips below when Boity tells her mom that she's addicted to wine.
Watch the snippet from the show:
Dubbed the coolest mom in South Africa, Modiehi took to the Cannabis expo that held at Sandton Convention Centre, in November, in search of weed, and it was evident the expo failed to meet her expectations.
Below are come of fans reactions to Modiehi's "ganja hunt" went wrong.
Eyyy Boity’s mum is a whoooole mooood🔥🔥🔥 just hear how she says that “Ganga” 😂 #BOITYBET pic.twitter.com/xNsFcg6nf3— L U Y A N D O♏🇿🇲 (@luyandokapungwe) April 8, 2020
So @modiehi_thulo you smoke the ganja?! pic.twitter.com/KufkX33umu— Msindisi Kekezwa (@Amoh_mk) April 9, 2020
When @modiehi_thulo Aus MamMo'diii said akiVorstaani hore batlaloganya gore kebatla Ganjaaa, the real thing. Every stoner including myself felt that. Especially during the month dedicated to The Zols. She is our national Treasure 😭 #BoityOwnYourThrone— Keabetswe Penn (@KeabetswePenn) April 8, 2020
#BOITYBET #BoityOwnYourThrone— IG:_him.blondie (@Lani_teen) April 8, 2020
Boitys mum wanting to get high is something I didn't know I needed to see😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H9r9N0GxPE
Boity Mom just wants to get High I love this women she an vibe and mood #BoityBET #BoityOwnYourThrone pic.twitter.com/cUPyL8YFpG— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) April 8, 2020
Boity's mom is the coolest 😂😂@modiehi_thulo #BOITYBET— Katlego_le (@Katlii_2105) April 8, 2020
Boity’s mom is flawless 😍 wow!!! #BoityOwnYourThrone— Sam (@sammoyo_) April 8, 2020
A mom that asks you if she should Also buy you weed!!! I love to see it.@Boity I love your mom! #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/9op9cTgHkw— Tshepi ☺️💎 (@tlatsana) April 8, 2020
While some were cackling over the marijuana situation, others including Boity took time to appreciate Modiehi's hotness.
My mom stays looking FLY!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BoityBET— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) April 8, 2020
Boity’s mom is flawless 😍 wow!!! #BoityOwnYourThrone— Sam (@sammoyo_) April 8, 2020
Boitys’ mom is cool and sexy AF🔥 #BoityOwnYourThrone— Mandy (@MandyStoto) April 8, 2020