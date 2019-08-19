Boitumelo Moloi and Fannie Makhanya. Picture: Twitter

Fannie Makhanya, 35, and Boitumelo Moloi's, 27, union was the focus on last night's episode of Mzansi Magic's "Our Perfect Wedding" (OPW). The couple from Vosloorus met many moons ago but the moment Fannie laid his eyes on her, he knew Boitumelo was the mother of his kids.

That very first day Fannie asked for her phone number and after getting it he sealed the deal with a kiss.

"The first thing he said to me was, 'sorry to be forward.' That line caught me because I was amazed by the amount of respect he had," said the bride.

His proposal included Keyshia Cole's “Heaven Sent”, to which he knelt down on one knee in the presence of their children - asking for her hand in marriage.

Their love story was celebrated in a classy one-day celebration.

The day's delay came about when the bride's family, travelling from Soweto, arrived late, setting back a lot of the cultural procedures.

"I'm not dressed yet because I'm not supposed to get dressed before the bride's family arrives," she said.

But when they finally arrived, the festivities continued with Boitumelo dressed in a Sesotho styled dressed for the vows before changing into her white isiZulu traditional dress for their reception.

Seeing his soon-to-be wife walking down the aisle, Fannie said "I was so happy when I saw her walk in with her father… my heart was beating so fast. It was an unforgettable moment."

Following their vows Fannie and Boitulemo sealed it with a kiss and the groom said: "It had to be done, so people could see that she's now mine."

And boy was it a breathtaking venue.

Their white and gold venue with fresh flowers and fairy lights had Twitter talking.

Didn’t expect their deco to be on point 🔥, I was proper judging them by their church outfits😑🤣.

And Vele is always a vibe😍...@OPWMzansi @Mzansimagic #opwmzansi #OPW pic.twitter.com/kvcm6ZK686 — Miss Universe💎👑 (@Berry_Gie) August 18, 2019

Yohhhh the reception Deco and 170%👏👏👏👏👏#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/rnnyLFhaoH

— Thandeka Thwala (@liltee2509) August 18, 2019

The decor makes me wanna get married, it’s so beautiful ❤️❤️#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/rQWgMuapTQ — A Girl from the Village 🇿🇦 (@EzamaCirha) August 18, 2019

Tweeps however, gave their dress code a thumbs down.

#OurPerfectWedding

The dress is a big no🙊🙊😳😳😳

Too young for such a dress yu🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/zMCLPqfUrb — Cynthia Fakudze (@FakudzeCynthia) August 18, 2019

Who ever did the attire for this young couple deserves to be arrested. Mkhwenyane yena 🤦🏽‍♂️ #OPW #opwmzansi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/1aN2iZvnWJ — Tonny Emmanuel  (@tonnygerald) August 18, 2019

After the speeches the couple dubbed their beautiful celebration as their perfect wedding.