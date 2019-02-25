Tyler Perry and Sofia Vergara. Picture: Instagram

Hollywood's most sought-after clairvoyant, Tyler Henry, returns to E! Entertainment on Monday night with a brand new season of "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry". In its fourth season, Henry will be doing readings for celebrities like Sofia Vergara, Rebel Wilson, Howie Mandel, Karamo Brown, Carson Kressley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Anne Heche, Jill Zarin, Kenya Moore and more.

"Since the show started it’s been an amazing 200 readings. You never know what’s going to happen during the readings. What I’ve noticed throughout the seasons is that people are curious to know what the reading entails and others are looking for validation, and this is what they get from their loved ones who work via me," said Henry.

He said a lot of the time people doubt his psychic abilities - but are pleasantly surprised or really shocked at their readings.

"A lot of doubt runs through people’s minds before the readings - but once they sit down with me a lot of that doubt is cleared. Actress Sofia Vergara didn’t believe me and her reading was the one that stood out for me. Her brother was murdered and his messages came through - and there was a moment where the energy changed, and her emotions released because he sent me messages that no one else could have known - she was shocked," Henry said.

Henry's ability to receive messages from the dead started when he was just 10 years old and he had a premonition about his grandmother’s death.

"I told my mother about the premonition and just hours later my mom got a call to say that my gran had died. I didn't understand what it meant at the time, and although my mother knew we never talked about it again for years. Then it started happening more regularly, it was like I had to come out of the psychic closet," laughed Henry.

He said his most shocking reading was with "How I Met Your Mother" actor Alan Thicke.

"I warned the actor about the health of his heart, a message came through to me to tell him to get his heart checked - and then just months later he died," he said.

When delivering messages, Henry said he was always careful about the way he communicated the messages that come through.

"Some are really straightforward so I try to be as sensitive as I can to the client and to their privacy. Sometimes they are uncomfortable with some of the reading airing and so we give them some control over the episode," he said.

Henry said this season would be really exciting.

"We have an amazing season coming up and the celebrities we’ve featured have really interesting stories. This season I also do a brain scan and the result is featured - viewers shouldn’t miss this. It is shocking," he said.

Season 4 of "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" airs on E! (DStv channel 124) at 8pm on Monday.