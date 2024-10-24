Tyler’s shocking secrets unfold as Love is Blind Season 7 wraps up

As the reality TV show Love is Blind’s Season 7 wedding episode comes to an end, viewers are left grappling with shocking revelations about one of the couples who actually made it down the aisle. Ashley and Tyler’s wedding captured the audience’s attention not only for their love story but also because of what Tyler confessed earlier in the show.

He revealed that he has three children which he described as “sperm donor” babies. Even though his admission left Ashley visibly upset, she ultimately chose to focus on her relationship and the strong connection she had with Tyler. Her decision to proceed with the wedding raises questions about their future as a couple, especially with the anticipated reunion set for October 30, which may reveal more about their journey after the show.

The revelation of Tyler’s children first emerged on October 7, shortly after episodes began airing. TikToker Storytimewithrikkii shared a video stating that Tyler had three children, claiming he removed them from his social media accounts upon learning he would be participating in the show. In her follow-up video, she suggested he had been an active presence in his children’s lives until he suddenly distanced himself about a year prior.

#loveisblindtiktok #tylerloveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblindtea #loveisblindseason7 #realitytv#greenscreen ♬ original sound - storytimewithrikkii @storytimewithrikkii Tyler was a VERY ACTIVE father in ALL 3 of his childrens lives! So much so that he owes child support!!! He recently removed himself from thier life and hasnt spoken to them!!! What in the entire heck is going on here🥴 #loveisblindtok According to court documents reported by Life&Style, Tyler’s children’s mother, Bri Thomas, has been embroiled in a custody battle since October 2021, a legal struggle that re-emerged after the filming of Season 7 concluded. So who exactly is Bri Thomas, the woman behind Tyler’s children? Thomas took to Instagram to share her side of the story.

She describes Tyler as her best friend who initially agreed to contribute as a sperm donor to help her and her ex-wife have a baby. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri Thomas (@brithomas2) However, as her marital circumstances changed, Tyler took on a much more active role in the life of their eldest child, Kyreaux.

“Tyler was there for me, helping me through this extremely tough time. And for that, I’ll always be thankful for him,” Thomas said. She shared that it was Tyler who broached the subject of taking on a father figure role for Kyreaux after her ex-wife left her. However, the clarity around their relationship began to blur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri Thomas (@brithomas2) Thomas disclosed that their bond deepened, leading to a romantic involvement from which Tyler’s twin daughters, Kali and Kamari, were born. “They were conceived before Kyreaux turned 1,” she confessed.

Despite the challenges they faced, Thomas noted that Tyler was present throughout her pregnancies, even living together during that time. “He signed the birth certificate. He cut the umbilical cord,” recounts Thomas, illustrating a father’s involvement that contradicts Tyler’s statements on the show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri Thomas (@brithomas2) “That all hurts. I understand this is for entertainment, but this is real life. And, you know, it sucks. It really sucks,” she lamented. As the world awaits clarity on Ashley and Tyler’s relationship status, the emotional toll of these revelations raises ethical considerations about parenting and public perception in the realm of reality television. With the reunion on the horizon, fans are left wondering how Tyler’s past will shape his future - not only with Ashley, but with his children as well.