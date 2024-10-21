‘Ubuthe Uzobuya’ is a new reality series that seeks to help ghosted spouses find closure

“Ubuthe Uzobuya” is a new Showmax Original series seeking to support spouses who have been left in their marital homes without any explanation. The intervention show, with the title translating to “You said you would come back", will premiere on October 29.

It will feature spouses, who feel ridiculed and ashamed, looking for closure after being ghosted by their partners. It will also showcase their struggles with difficult questions from children, family members and friends regarding the unexplained departure. “As they embark on their quest to find their run-away partners, their hopes are anchored in uncovering the reasons behind their departure and ultimately reuniting with them,” a statement read.

The show provides a platform for them to ask the crucial question: “What happened?” Produced by Barkers Media, who brought viewers “Shebeen Queens”, “The Bala Family”,and “How to Manifest a Man”, the show will be hosted by actor and presenter, Tshepo Maseko. Mpho Lengane, the executive producer, explained that the inspiration for “Ubuthe Uzobuya” came during the filming of the Mzansi Magic reality series, “Ngi Shade Wrong”, which helps those who want to leave their unions to explore a new life with someone else.