Jub Jub' Maarohanye. Picture: Instagram

Scripted or not, if you're married and having an affair out there, stop because Moss Makwati aka uBabes we Papgeld, 'Jub lamaswidi amaningi' and the legendary Dr Love are out trying to clean up the Mzansi. Since its debut, Moja Love's Uyajola 99, has proven that the culprit is right under your noise, either a sibling or a close is the one sleeping with man or woman.

On the latest back to back episodes of of Uyajola 99, Mzansi witnessed chilling effects of infidelity. First it was Precious who allegedly stayed at the complaint, Mmogo's home for five years, the complaint used to confide in her, fed her and treated her like her family and boom she's sleeping with her husband of 18-years.

You would think that Precious or the cheating hubby would be remorseful after being busted, nope. Instead the cheating husband got dressed right in front of the cameras, while Precious covered her face with a thick blanket during the confrontation with Mmogo.

While viewers are still reeling in shock, the second episode featured a bestie who was cheating with complaint's best friend. Hell has no fury like a woman scorned.

The complaint did not waste any time, she moe**d the bestie and the husband, Jub Jub and his crew almost got hurt trying to end the warfare.

Walking around ka sweater e ngwetsing "Be ware" should've been the first sign of an ass kicking coming along le yona #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/gtyDRbZVTG — Koketso Mantsane (@KMantsane) June 24, 2019

Twitter has reached a consensus, don't trust anyone or better yet if you don't want to caught, don't cheat.

Be careful of the people you call friends. No betrayal hurts like the one of a person who's offered you a shoulder to cry on.#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/doLzAGozOM — Not bothered (@nonchalant_Her) June 24, 2019

Check out this warning from Jub Jub himself: