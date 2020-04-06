'Uyajola99' 2-hour special brings much needed laughs amid Covid-19 crisis

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye and the "Ujayola 99: crew brought the much-needed laughter to many South African homes amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. While the past few weeks have been all doom and gloom as the effects of the spread of Covid-19 continues to ravage the world, the most anticipated "Uyajola 99" episode brought some bright light with the new season's two-hour premiere. Kicking off the show was a suspicious Mina, a wife who seemed fed up with the husband's lies. Travelling over 500km from Mpumalanga to confront her husband in Johannesburg, Mina's worst nightmare came true. The estranged husband was caught red handed in bed with his live-in girlfriend.

During the confrontation stage, the cheating husband told both women he doesn't want either of them but refused to grant his wife a divorce, in spite of him accusing the wife of being a serial cheater.

His refusal to grant the wife a divorce raised many concerns with some speculating that the husband would kill her in order to benefit from the funeral and life insurance policy he took out while they were still happily married.

#Uyajola99



This man is stressing jub jub everytime he says no to divorce pic.twitter.com/ZvkYHD6lZI — Mrs Mabutho 🙌🔥 (@khumi_sego) April 5, 2020

On the lighter side of things, this is what we learnt from last night's episode, pertaining "Marriage in Community of Property."

#Uyajola99 Free advice dnt merry in community of property 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B92gM0omZv — kenny🤪🤪🤪🇿🇦 (@N_MULO) April 5, 2020

“We married in a community of property so your penis is mine” haibo 😂😂😂😂#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/s4Fw4huipX — 🇿🇦Msiyasco🇮🇹 (@SiyabongaMtshu1) April 5, 2020

#Uyajola99 hahahahahaha we married on community of property which means his penis is also mine 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ziLCMgkMzT — Samthing WaMoafrika🧜🏽‍♂️🌫 (@WaMoafrikah) April 5, 2020

Then we met couple number two where a young man from Rustenburg suspected that his girlfriend is bisexual.

His suspicion proved to be true when he found his girlfriend with a female lover. Things got really bad when the boyfriend, collided with the girlfriend's lover and she tumbled over, which left viewers in stitches.

Despite the tension with the third episode, Mzansi enjoyed the moment when Jub Jub took cover when he saw a dog approaching.

JUb JUb ran straight to the van after he saw the dog 😂#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/2z4W5QAYTP — AMOGELANG 🍃 (@GtAmogelan) April 5, 2020

Black people and Dogs are not friends. Jub jub went Usain Bolt on us 🤣🤣#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/wqFs4IEvxx — Rochi_Rama 🇿🇦 (@RamaRochi) April 5, 2020

#Uyajola99 I saw Jub Jub on top of a bakkie a tshaba mpsa😭😭 this episode is about to be lit😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/OA9pbjX1dv — De Black Prince 👑🇿🇦 (@BlackPrince_L) April 5, 2020

Overall Mzansi is overjoyed that their favourite reality show is back.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions: