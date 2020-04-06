EntertainmentTvReality Tv
'Uyajola99' 2-hour special brings much needed laughs amid Covid-19 crisis

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye and the "Ujayola 99: crew brought the much-needed laughter to many South African homes amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. 

While the past few weeks have been all doom and gloom as the effects of the spread of Covid-19 continues to ravage the world, the most anticipated "Uyajola 99" episode brought some bright light with the new season's two-hour premiere.

Kicking off the show was a suspicious Mina, a wife who seemed fed up with the husband's lies. 

Travelling over 500km from Mpumalanga to confront her husband in Johannesburg, Mina's worst nightmare came true. 

The estranged husband was caught red handed in bed with his live-in girlfriend.

During the confrontation stage, the cheating husband told both women he doesn't want either of them but refused to grant his wife a divorce, in spite of him accusing the wife of being a serial cheater. 

His refusal to grant the wife a divorce raised many concerns with some speculating that the husband would kill her in order to benefit from the funeral and life insurance policy he took out while they were still happily married.

On the lighter side of things, this is what we learnt from last night's episode, pertaining "Marriage in Community of Property."

Then we met couple number two where a young man from Rustenburg suspected that his girlfriend is bisexual. 

His suspicion proved to be true when he found his girlfriend with a female lover. Things got really bad when the boyfriend, collided with the girlfriend's lover and she tumbled over, which left viewers in stitches.

Despite the tension with the third episode, Mzansi enjoyed the moment when Jub Jub took cover when he saw a dog approaching.

Overall Mzansi is overjoyed that their favourite reality show is back.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

