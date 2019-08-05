"Uyajola99" host Jub Jub. Picture: Instagram

Sunday's instalment of "Uyajola99" left Moja Love viewers reeling in confusion. The reality show started with a 22-year complainant, Mbali, who has a newborn baby with Tshepo.

Mbali wrote to "Uyajola99" because she suspected Tshepo was cheating on her. First, Jub Jub’s "amaroto" (private investigators) claimed they found nothing incriminating on Tshepo.

To everyone’s amazement, the confrontation took place nonetheless. Mbali found Tshepo chilling with a bunch of ladies at a restaurant/pub in Diepkloof and she started fighting with the lady who was sitting next to her man. The lady explained she was Tshepo’s girlfriend and Mbali later apologised.

Viewers were not impressed with Jub Jub and the show for not doing their homework prior to the confrontation stage.

So Jub Jub didn't tell Mbali that there's no proof that her boyfriend isn't cheating but still went to the tavern like he's exposing him.I don't get it.Balance me people. #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/c7WClGVGmc — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) August 4, 2019

I thought Jub Jub and team investigate first before confrontation?

What exactly did they tell Mbali before taking her there? This is messy #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/QhAIAgipOL — Future Billionaire (@Exotee) August 4, 2019

I thought Jub Jub and team investigate first before confrontation?

What exactly did they tell Mbali before taking her there? This is messy #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/QhAIAgipOL — Future Billionaire (@Exotee) August 4, 2019

However, it seems tweeps spoke to soon because it was later revealed that the "amaroto" discovered that Tshepo was cheating.

Armed with evidence on the second confrontation stage, Jub Jub and his crew went to Tshepo’s home.

Tshepo saw the cameras and ran for his life, to the backroom, where the crew found three individuals on the bed - the topless girl - (the same who denied being Tshepo’s girlfriend earlier), and another girl who was naked but claimed she was with the other guy.

While many were still trying to wrap their head around the situation, Tshepo’s mother burst in, hurling insults at Mbali.

Tshepo cheats and Mbali gets blamed for the whole thing,the whole family defends him and labels Mbali "disrespectful" . How mothers defend their useless sons#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/3yc688rJel — Miss Mabena (@Phomolo_Mokoena) August 4, 2019

The mother told Mbali that Tshepo has a wife, though it seems the family is well aware of Tshepo and Mbali ‘s affair. Talk about drama.

Viewers took to Twitter following the action-packed episode that left everyone confused:

Very confusing episode. Mbali must just forget about Tshepo and his family. I am just lost for words #uyajola99 mbali — Pearly (@Pearly07073296) August 5, 2019

1. Tshepo has a wife (paid lobola for her)

2. He is in a relationship with Mbali and his family is aware

3. His mom is in constant contact with Mbali and is aware of their problems

4. His mom opened the other room for Tshepo and his other girl to sleep in



What a mess

#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/3g0CkLOzzx — Dineo Wamutsonga Mhlongo (@TheRealDineoC) August 4, 2019

#Uyajola99 So Tshepo is dating Mbali, he is chowing Emily and he has a wife? Dont knw if i make sense? pic.twitter.com/0GyD3m3fW8 — k.b (@LarryChiswa) August 4, 2019



