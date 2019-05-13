Boer Damian. Picture: Twitter/kykNet

kykNET's popular dating show "Boer Soek 'n Vrou" is back for its twelfth season and for the first time ever an openly gay man will take part in the Afrikaans reality show. Damian, a 37-year-old cattle and sheep farmer from Bapsfontein, is among the 10 farmers who are looking for a match, but while they're looking for wives, he's hoping to find a husband.

However, the fact that gay man was added to show received mixed reactions on social media.

👨🏻‍🌾🏳‍🌈🐂Is jy manlik? Stel jy belang in boerdery? #BoerDamian se mantra: Om elke dag te besluit: ‘Vandág sal ek jou liefhê, en my beste gee vir ONS.’ Het dié boer pas jou voete onder jou uitgeslaan? Kliek dan hier.👇#BoerSoeknVrou #BSV12 @kykNETtv @LeahMusiekSA — Boer Soek ’n Vrou (@boersoeknvrou) May 12, 2019

While many applauded the show with a predominantly conservative Afrikaner audience for being "progressive," others suggested that the name of the show be changed to "Boer Soek 'n Maat".

See reactions below.

Eerste moffie boer.



Cheers boer soek’n vrou en kyknet. — 🦉varkvleis 🥛 (@EulenSpiegel007) May 12, 2019

"Boer soek 'n vrou"🐴 kan maar 'n rebrand kry as "Boer soek 'n roer"

🦄🌈 #kyknet Nog 'n rede vir mense sonder visie om 'n #DSTVskottelbraai te reël? @steve_hofmeyr Lyk my hulle gaan nou op iets anders fokus 😂😂😂 @DStv Van lekker lag, kom lekker huil — LindyW (@ClutteredMy) May 13, 2019

There’s gay farmer on @kykNETtv ‘s “Boer Soek ń Vrou” and the homophobes are out in full force like the Dothraki. https://t.co/uAiUuil7U8 pic.twitter.com/0EQyYH2IcB — Fareed (@Fareed_M) May 12, 2019

Julle moet die naam van die program verander want dis nou nie meer net Boer soek ‘n Vrou nie 😉wat van Boer soek ‘n Maat? — Sonia (@oumasonia) May 12, 2019

Soooo impressed with @boersoeknvrou and #boerdamian. I can’t wait to watch this season! I hope he makes it on the show!!! #progressive #kyknet 🏳️‍🌈❤️🙌🏼 — Coach_K (@Coach_Kelcat) May 12, 2019

"Boer Soek 'n Vrou" airs every Sunday on DStv Channel 144.

Five farmers are from the Western Cape, two from the Northern Cape, two from the Eastern Cape and one from Gauteng.

If you want to get to know the farmers, write a letter expressing your interest and submit it before midnight on 30 May. Visit the kykNET website for more information: www.kyknet.tv, call 079 335 5137 or send an e-mail to [email protected].



