WATCH: Basetsana Kumalo unveils new show ‘Gift Of Love’
Media mogul and executive producer Basetsana Kumalo has announced "Our Perfect Wedding - Gift of Love", a spinoff of Mzansi's favourite wedding show, “Our Perfect Wedding.”
"Our Perfect Wedding - Gift of Love” will give Mzansi an opportunity to gift loved ones with surprise weddings and anniversary celebrations as in honour of the couples whose “love has stood the test of time".
Taking to her Instagram account Kumalo, who co-owns Connect.tv, the production company that produces SA’s hit reality shows “Date My Family", "Utatakho" and "Our Perfect Wedding" wrote. "A brand new show that’s birthed from 'Our Perfect Wedding - Gift of Love' celebrates LOVE!”
She continued; “This time you have an opportunity to gift someone who you believe deserves to be celebrated, whether its a renewal of vows, an anniversary, or even a wedding.
We will help you make that dream come true. All you have to do is write to [email protected] Spread the word! ♥️♥️♥️”
The past few weeks viewers were taken down memory lane as co-hosts Nomsa Buthelezi and Celeste Ntuli count down some of the show’s best moments including the top 10 best kiss, best wedding and most dramatic moments from the show.
See some of the highlights below:
Ungezwa ngabantu! Set your reminder for this Sunday at 7pm! #OurPerfectWedding https://t.co/dwH3EeB14V pic.twitter.com/04Idf6h4p9— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) July 3, 2020
Hey, the drama! This moment here goes down as the most dramatic. #OurPerfectWedding https://t.co/9oMFd9aK4P pic.twitter.com/uFnaVISqFV— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) June 28, 2020
Who could ever forget lomama we “chicken OR beef?” 😂 #OurPerfectWedding https://t.co/KQQEXTZz1N pic.twitter.com/Md4wZr56rk— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) June 28, 2020