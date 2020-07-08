WATCH: Basetsana Kumalo unveils new show ‘Gift Of Love’

Media mogul and executive producer Basetsana Kumalo has announced "Our Perfect Wedding - Gift of Love", a spinoff of Mzansi's favourite wedding show, “Our Perfect Wedding.”

"Our Perfect Wedding - Gift of Love” will give Mzansi an opportunity to gift loved ones with surprise weddings and anniversary celebrations as in honour of the couples whose “love has stood the test of time".

Taking to her Instagram account Kumalo, who co-owns Connect.tv, the production company that produces SA’s hit reality shows “Date My Family", "Utatakho" and "Our Perfect Wedding" wrote. "A brand new show that’s birthed from 'Our Perfect Wedding - Gift of Love' celebrates LOVE!”

She continued; “This time you have an opportunity to gift someone who you believe deserves to be celebrated, whether its a renewal of vows, an anniversary, or even a wedding.

We will help you make that dream come true. All you have to do is write to [email protected] Spread the word! ♥️♥️♥️”