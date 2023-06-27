WATCH: From spilling the tea to baby daddy drama, 'The Mommy Club' launch was as spicy as it gets

Mzansi is filled with an influx of reality shows at the moment, shows offering a bit of everything for all kinds of viewers. Known to always deliver the best when it comes to showcasing the lives of the wealthy, Showmax has a new offering called “The Mommy Club”.

“The Mommy Club” delves into the lives of five glamorous Jozi momfluencers navigating the challenges of parenting and the cut-throat world of “it moms”. The cast includes former “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” season two breakout star Mpumi Mophatlane aka Mrs Mops, who brings the new circle of Jozi elite moms together on the show.

The cast of “The Mommy Club”. Picture: Supplied The cast includes Tshego Manche, known as Ms Manche, a businesswoman and one of South Africa’s first influencers; and Happy Simelane, also known as Hermajesty, author and motivational speaker. New mom Nunurai is an event planner and florist to the stars and beauty and health entrepreneur and beauty pageant owner, Ratile Mabitsela.

Select media and media personalities got to witness moments from the episode and see the cast in their glamorous element at a high tea party at the Four Seasons in Westcliff, Johannesburg - which sadly missed the mark with their plain tea cups. Where were the fine china tea sets?

The ladies made sure to put their fashion game on full display, matching what they post on their Instagram accounts. Media personality and mommy Pearl Modiadie hosted the afternoon and new mom Lamiez Holworthy hit the decks. During the panel, the women eloquently responded to questions about their involvement in the show, which saw many of them tackle reality TV for the first time.

Actress Omuhle Gela, featured as a friend of the show, explained that while she and the father of her child had reservations about her appearing on the show, she agreed to be a part of the show because she liked the idea.

Model Blue Mbombo brought the spice by asking her friend Gela whether she would be clearing the air regarding her baby daddy on the show. “You already know who he is”, Blue she responded. Gela’s baby daddy is allegedly Nsovo Mashaba, who has been in a long-time relationship with businesswoman Mbali Sebapu, “Maybe, maybe not,” Gela said and encouraged people to watch the show to find out if she does. Mrs Mops was asked about her decision to return to reality TV after vowing never to do another.

During the reunion of “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” Brinnette Seopela alleged that Mrs Mops had stepped out of her marriage. “I’ve had bad experiences before but, with this show, it felt positive and my family was very supportive.”

Former Miss Tembisa, Mabitsela opened up about how filming had improved things in her household, with her husband stepping up more. He was even spotted at the high tea being a truly supportive husband. “Before filming the show, I was a very hands-on mom. Now that I’ve started filming and have been spending a lot of time on set, my husband has stepped up so much. I am so grateful to have him in my life.”

Ms Manche, who’s mother will also appear on the show, knows no spending limit when it comes to her children, shared that the show was the verification that she was on the right path.

HerMajesty, who has a larger-than-life personality, revealed that before filming she spoke to her children who are active on social media about them receiving negative comments because of the show. “I told them that people are not nice, we may tell you that you are beautiful but someone else will have a different opinion of you. Don't take anything as a personal attack, people are just mean out there and when people say bad things, it’s a reflection of who they are not and not who you are.” Zinzi Velelo, creator and executive producer of the show from POP24, explained that it was important for the nannies to also be a part of the show as it takes a village, and the nannies might just be the glue that holds everyone together in these families.