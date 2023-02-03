WATCH: Get ready for new quotables and shady moments on ‘The Real Housewives of Gqeberha’

Mzansi viewers are being introduced to a fresh cast in the local adaptation of “The Real Housewives”, as the popular reality show takes on Gqeberha. Formally known as Port Elizabeth, the city is known to be the windy city and all eyes are on it. Mzansi Magic’s “Gqeberha: The Empire” is set there and, now, also the latest reality show instalment.

When the trailer of the reality show released, curiosity was piqued. Who are these ladies, what do they have in common, are they even rich and what made them agree to be on a national reality show? All these burning questions and more were answered when IOL Entertainment attended the official launch of “The Real Housewives of Gqeberha”. At the beautiful Andante Country Wedding & Events Venue, the women, who will soon become a topic of discussion among South African viewers, mingled with media and guests, who included MultiChoice stakeholders and influential people from Gqeberha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Select cast members of Mzansi Magic’s newest telenovela - Phila Madlingozi, Ayanda Makayi and Lilanga Soginga - were in attendance. After speaking to the five women, I can say that they will be bringing their own flair that shouldn’t be compared to Cape Town, Durban or Pretoria. The housewives of GQ, as the locals have nicknamed their town, aren’t flashy wealthy but they are women who hold their own.

As one put it, people from eBhayi have money, however, the reality is that this is a small town and the pockets aren’t that as large as they would like us to believe. The cast consists of seasoned broadcaster Buli G Ngomane, who brings all the ladies together through her various connections with them. Celebrating 20 years in the industry, even though one might not remember any of her notable moments in the past year, she is the plug for these women.

The Real Housewives of Gqeberha premieres on @1MagicTV TONIGHT at 20:30 and we got to exclusively meet the ladies in Gqeberha…#RHOGQ pic.twitter.com/xE54l4x8pO — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) February 3, 2023 Construction project manager Liz Prins, who apparently once dated the same man as Buli, is a firecracker and her diary sessions are filled with quotables. I suspect the Twitter streets will be adopting a new nickname for her. It will be interesting to see how Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium events planner Norma Nicol and successful salon owner and wife to the City’s former mayor, Unathi Faku, loosen up during the season. Reality shows are known to reveal other sides to a person.

Mother and wife Ashleigh Mather is the youngest of the group, and her trying to rope the housewives into Tik Tok is hilarious. She is quite the talker, especially when the drinks are flowing, and will get viewers laughing out loud. Meet the Real Housewives of Gqeberha! ❤️ The show goes beyond the story of 5 incredible women. It’s about influence and resilience with a scoop of glam and a hint of drama! ✨#RHOGQ pic.twitter.com/qFD8acIcp1 — 1Magic (@1MagicTV) February 2, 2023 All the ladies said they were excited for the season and for viewers to get to know them and their beautiful city. Media personality Noluthando Nqayi Meje was the MC for the launch and nailed the role, dressed in an African-inspired figure-hugging dress.

Before introducing the ladies to attendees, a screening of the first episode was aired. Look at the material! 👏🏾The Real Housewives of Gqeberha official launch host @NollyNolz is serving glam and African chic 👌🏾



This is officially a #RHOGQ stan account sana. See more sauce on our IG stories ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/wbd1yNdkua — 1Magic (@1MagicTV) February 2, 2023 As with most reality show first episodes, it’s all about introducing the cast and getting to know who the ladies are and how they know each other. Buli G is identified as one lady who has brought all the ladies together. Each woman is their own individual and has her own interesting personality that will bring “that thing” to the table. As the episode played, the room was filled with laughter and jaw-dropping reactions to the shade being thrown.

One cannot be a housewife and not be shady, and these ladies understand the brief, they are not forcing anything. During a panel discussion after the screening, Unathi admitted that the long hours were an adjustment and also having the crew around. Norma, when asked about how she came up with her spicy teaser tagline that ended with “voetsek”, which had her trending even before the show aired, laughed and shared that there was nothing to it and she was just using the common term.