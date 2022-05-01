WATCH: Judge Greg Mathis gives fans a sneak peek into his life on E!

Celebrity Judge Greg Mathis Sr. and his family are giving fans a front-row seat into their world in the E! reality show, “Mathis Family Matters”. The show offers a rare look and exclusive glimpse into the life of Judge Mathis and his wife, Linda, and their four grown children, Jade, Camara, Greg Jr., and Amir, as they navigate work, relationships and family dynamics.

“Mathis Family Matters” is set to make its debut with back-to-back episodes in July. Although Judge Mathis has had great success helping people, when it comes to his family, his opinions and being an “expert on everything” sometimes fall flat as he helps to guide his children through adulthood. Watch the trailer below.

The matriarch of the family has a fabulous quick wit personality and since this is the first time the family has been under one roof in a long time, it’s her mission to keep everyone together through the ups and downs. Their eldest child Jade is living life to the fullest as she decides if her dreams of being a full-time motivational speaker outweigh her career in law. Camara can do no wrong in the eyes of her father. Given the nickname of “Mother Mathis”, she has started a family of her own along with her husband Ryan and daughters, Nora and Zara.

Camara is trying to manage it all as she works on balancing family life and her law career. Greg Jr. and his long-term boyfriend Elliott are working on multiple real estate ventures. As they take their relationship to the next level, they struggle with sharing their true bond with the world. The youngest, Amir, is building his own empire, and after a recent divorce, he jumps right back into another serious relationship, something his siblings do not approve.

