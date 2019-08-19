Lasizwe's Nomatriquency takes to the road on New Dare To Compare Digital Reality. Picture supplied.

Social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza is not the only one in his world with a reality show. His famed fictional character Nomatriquency popularly known as “Tricky Baby” is making moves of her own as the star of the new Dare to Compare parody reality series in partnership with retail giant Game. The YouTuber, who recently celebrated his 21st Birthday, is no stranger to the reality tv world, as the star of MTV’s hit reality show "@Lasizwe Fake it till You Make It", currently in its second season.

He has however switched it up taking to the platform that made him famous to produce a ground-breaking parody reality series on YouTube, in partnership with retailer Game where he has secured a deal to produce content for their promotional and social media platforms.

The "Dare To Compare" parody reality show is a four-part digital series that takes viewers on a whirlwind trip into the world of Nomatriquency as she embarks on a countrywide roadshow in her new role as a Game Store supervisor.

Her mission? To get South Africans to take advantage of Game's competitive price beat policy and dare to compare.

In the first episode titled "First Day at Work", we see an often stubborn Nomtriquency in her element as she tackles the tasks on the first day on the job with full confidence that she knows what she is doing. She soon finds out, however, that it is not as easy as it looks which makes for a hilarious interaction between her and customers.

“Social media has been such a powerful tool for me in building a loyal fan base. So when embarking on this collaboration with Game, it was key that we speak to my fanbase by putting Nomatriquency in a real-world setting where she can interact with fans be it at the till or in the store. The reaction has been explosive, I didn't know that Tricky had a huge fanbase. Viewers can look forward to seeing her interact with fans in different parts of the country" commented Lasizwe.

The series officially launched on the August 14 and will flight every Wednesday for four weeks on Game's Youtube channel.

WATCH: Episode 1 of Nomatriquency reality show #DareToCompare