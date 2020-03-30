WATCH: 'Madam and Mercy' is set to make its debut in April

Fans who were wondering why businesswoman Evodia "Madam" Mogase and her model daughter Mercy did not feature in the second season of Mzansi Magic's "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg", finally have the answer. They are back on the small screen - this time in their own reality show, "Madam and Mercy"

South Africans caught a glimpse of flashy mother-daughter duo in the first season. Now they can catch their favourite reality stars in the new 13-episode series, which follows the larger than life personalities of the marvelous matriarch alongside her daughter Mercy and their uncompromising love for the finer things. Viewers are invited into a more intimate account of their lives where no expense is spared as they embark on luxury travels and shop for stunning designer fashion, beautiful homes and gorgeous fast cars.

"Madam and Mercy" also shows that trials and tribulations happen – even to the most glamorous. In the series, Madam and Mercy flick their pricey weaves to face and overcome life’s challenges - navigating through family tensions and finding balance when tradition often clashes with the their vibrant, outspoken and controversial natures.

“This new reality show is simply quality entertainment and will be filled to the brim with Madam’s wit and signature quotables as well as Mercy’s outrageous style. We have no doubt that our audience will also enjoy deeper insights into Madam and Mercy’s dynamic and unique mother-daughter bond,” says Nomsa Philiso: Director for Local Entertainment Channels

The first season of "Madam and Mercy" also features those closest to the duo’s heart, including Madam’s baby girl, Princess as well as her other half, Peter. Mercy’s celebrity friends also provide lavish support through her experiences as a young entrepreneur.