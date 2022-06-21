WATCH: Mam’Mkhize drops visuals of her two-part special show on BET Africa

Durban-based tycoon and socialite Shauwn Mkhize’s exclusive “Mam’Mkhize: A Thanksgiving” two-part reality show hits the small screens this Saturday, June 25, exclusively on BET Africa. Mam'Mkhize hosted an African royalty-themed thanksgiving event in Sandton, which coincided with her birthday in June, and now she’s ready to share all the details with Mzansi.

Story continues below Advertisement

Known for her lavish lifestyle, the reality star and football club owner, spared no expense in making the event prestigious successful. “The moment you’ve all been waiting for is almost here!” she captioned the video, showcasing snippets of the upcoming production. “This thanksgiving has been a long time coming, and to see it all come together really fills my heart. This is one of many to come,” she adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) Mam'Mkhize arrived at the venue in a Zulu-inspired outfit, riding a camel on the red carpet, as Zulu dancers performed alongside her. The star made five costume changes throughout the event, including a design by the Durban-based Francois Vedemme. In attendance were some of Mzansi’s A-listers, the likes of whom included social media influencer and entrepreneur Kefilwe Mabote, businessman-cum-politician Kenny Kunene, actress and “Idols SA” judge Thembi Seete, and actress Tarina Patel and her husband Iqbal Sharma.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kabza De Small, Ms Party, Vusi Nova, Maskandi singer Khuzani and Gospel sensation Bucy were among the musicians that provided great entertainment for the guests. The “Kwa Mam’Mkhize” star will highlight her most talked-about luxurious thanksgiving lunch in a two-part special, with each segment lasting an hour. The segments will also include the behind-the-scenes leading up to the special thanksgiving ceremony.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mam'Mkhize will also take viewers through cultural occasions in her opulent style. Shauwn ‘Mam’Mkhize’ Mkhize. Picture: Instagram Commenting on the show, Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager for Paramount Africa and peer lead for BET International said, “As BET Africa, we are ecstatic to be featuring Shauwn Mkhize’s thanksgiving journey. “We are a channel dedicated to celebrating black excellence and black culture, enabling the black community to be seen, and heard. We are confident that our audience will connect with the content and will enjoy viewing it.

Story continues below Advertisement