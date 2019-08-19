"Idols SA" top 17. Picture: Supplied

Finally, Mzansi has a Top 17… yes Top 17. Thousands of hopefuls auditioned to be the next Mzansi Idol for season 15. It has been a gruelling journey from mass auditions to an intense Theatre Week that included group and solo performances.

Now meet the Top 17 that will perform live to impress you for your votes.

Andy Keys

Andy Keys, 20, from Embalenhle Secunda, auditioned in Pretoria. Keys wishes he had the ability to read people’s minds. "I just feel like it will make life easier. I will be able to know who is real and who is fake, then stick with those who are real to me." Keys adores Somgaga’s fashion sense.

He appreciates Ringo Madlingozi’s music. He has always loved his music. He also appreciates the fact that they both have one thing in common, "a gap in their front teeth". He believes that what sets him apart from the other contestants is that he is shy.

Nolo Seodisha

Nolo Seodisha, 26, hailing from the northern township of Soshanguve auditioned in his home city, Tshwane. When asked who he would kiss, marry or ghost among the judges, he said he would marry Unathi Nkayi, Kiss Somizi Mhlongo (asking if he really had to) and definitely ghost Randall Abrahams.

He believes that his smile is the best feature he has got. He is also someone who is ready to give a helping hand. If Seodisha wins, he is planning on travelling and exploring a few African countries. Now, this is being Pan African on another level.

Luyolo Yiba

Luyolo Yiba, 24, born in the home of the Buffalo River, King Williams Town, Cape Town. Yiba wishes he had superpowers and had the ability to multiply objects so that he could multiply money and feed families who were struggling or living in poverty. He is Mr Brackets (bowlegged).

He believes that he has got a great sense of humour. Winning the show for Yiba would be about showing appreciation to everyone who supported him.

Mmangaliso Gumbi

Mmangaliso Gumbi, 24, travelled more than 550km to audition in Johannesburg and she got four nods and was ready to move to the next stage of the competition. When you want something as much as she does, you go the distance for it.

She is from Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal. She believes that her greatest personality trait is her kindness. And if she wins the competition, she is going to have a victory dinner with family and friends.

Sizwe Hlatshwayo

Sizwe Hlatshwayo, 27, is from Mpumalanga which is the home of "Idols SA" winners, Musa Sukwene and Karabo Mogane. Sizwe is also from the Home of the Rising Star, in Emalahleni. He travelled to the capital city of Mzansi for his auditions.

Hlatshwayo wishes he could be Iron Man. He is fascinated by the super hero’s ability to be 100% human, smart and still have a relatable personality.

Craig Jordaan

Craig Jordaan, 21, is from Elsies River, Epping Forest in Cape Town. He won a Kfm singing competition a few years ago and he had to write a song for himself. To get this far, He was given three yeses from the judges during his auditions.

To get here, Jordaan has improved a lot. One of the judges told him that he has got everything, but he must start believing in himself.

Sneziey

Sneziey, 25, is from Umlazi, Durban. The lady famous for her contagious laughter loves her loud laughter. She describes herself as warm hearted. Sneziey respects other people’s crafts. She is granny’s daughter.

She wants to win this competition so she can create a better life for herself and her grandmother. Her first yes was from Randall and that was a good start for her to grab a golden ticket that was confirmed by four emphatic yeses.

Zia Fielies

Zia Fielies, 19, from Manenberg, Cape Town, is a returnee. She was part of "Idols SA" Season 13, which was won by Paxton Fielies. She comes back older and wiser and ready to go all the way to the top. She has got a strong character. Three yeses is what got her back into the Idols dream.

Louise Nicholls

Louise Nicholls, 29, the lady from Strandfontein Village, in Cape Town, has done a lot of gigs in the past and this was her first time auditioning. She is the second oldest contestant of the 2019 "Idols SA" competition.

Virginia Qwabe

Virginia Qwabe, 22, rocked up on stage with her twin sister Viggy and serenaded the judges. The guest judge, Vusi Nova told the twins that they made his day. She and her twin sister were given four emphatic yeses by the judges. This is the young lady from Stanger, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Viggy Qwabe

Viggy Qwabe, 22, was born in Stanger, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. She is Virginia's twin and doesn’t want to be separated from her sister, and they are always dressed the same way. She got four yeses in the auditions that took place in the home of Gqom music.

Innocentia Sibi

Innocentia Sibi, 30, has already swopped chalk, leaners and classrooms for a mic, the stage and a dream to be the "Idols SA" season 15 winner. She is from Khuma, Stilfontein in the North West province.

Nqobile Gumede

Nqobile Gumede, 21, the "Idols" queen of comebacks is from KwaMashu, in Durban. She collapsed on stage during the season 12 auditions. Nkayi remembered her immediately and commended her for her bravery to come back on stage, calling her "an inspiration".

She lives up to her name which means, a victor, and she has overcome her fears.

Xola Toto

Xola Toto, 21, from Cape Town, Western Cape, got four yeses to kick start her Idols journey. She is one of the few people to be affirmed by Randell. He told her that she could win season 15. Now, that is a serious confidence booster.

Treasure Mngadi

Treasure Mngadi, 23, was validated by four yeses. Treasure even got advice from the guest judge Vusi Nova who felt compelled to give tips on keeping the voice fresh. This is an individual who believes that he has the craziest sense of humour.

Micayla Oelofse

Micayla Oelofse, 18, the teen from Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, is the youngest contestant for season 15. She is one of the Pop Up Auditions golden ticket winners. She has been consistent, and the judges have been happy with her through the audition stages.

Dinky

Dinky, 22, is a returnee to the competition. She has a lot of experience in music. The vocalist from a working band travelled to Pretoria from Ennerdale, Joburg, to give it a try one more time. That is what we call determination.

The live shows are open to the public and tickets are available for sale at Webtickets.

"Idols SA" season 15 is on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161 on Sundays at 5pm.

Check out the Top 17 official music video below: