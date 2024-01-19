WATCH: New faces, new gusbands but will season 4 of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ live up to expectations?

The countdown is on for the fourth season of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ and raising excitement levels, Showmax has dropped the tantalising tease trailer. The trailer gives the first glimpses of returning cast members Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo, Jojo Robinson, and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu, alongside newcomers Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela and Zamaswazi Ngcobo.

It seems that the ‘JOKO’ effect is still intact; soft living will always be the order of the day; and a new gusband has joined. From Maria Valaskatzis dissolving her lip-fillers and filling them back again to newbie Ndlela putting people in their place, a dramatic season is on the cards. Naidoo ties with Williams as the longest-serving ‘Housewife in Africa’ this season. The wife of Vivian Reddy and the mom of two is also a businesswoman and the anchor of the show.

This season it will be interesting to see how Naidoo navigates the show without her bestie Annie Mthembu who chose her mental health over coming back. Businesswoman Williams this season is ready to reclaim her “queen bee” position on the show and ready to change, while changing the narrative about herself. Another person who will be back to change the narrative is Jojo Robinson after swearing that she wouldn’t be returning to the popular show.

Robinson recently renovated her multi-million-rand home and is in a different space. Having lost some of the friendships she held close to her heart, she has had time to reflect. “This season, I want people to see a more calm version of myself. I want to work on some of my friendships with the ladies and hopefully move on in a positive direction,” said Robinson. TV presenter, producer, mother and wife Maria Isabella Valaskatzis and human resource consultant and spiritual healer Slindile Wendy Ndlovu are looking forward to showing viewers different sides to them after their first season.

With all eyes on season four of Africa’s longest running ‘Real Housewives’, fans are looking forward to seeing what they will deliver and hopefully no violence, just lavish lifestyles.