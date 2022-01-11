WATCH: New wives and lots of drama - ’Real Housewives of Durban’ trailer released

Get your engines revving because there's about to be a new battle of shade, fashion and all things spicy. Season 2 of the hit Showmax original, ’The Real Housewives of Durban’, launches later this month after a successful first season.

Viewers can look forward to seeing some old favourites and a few new faces. The reality show premiers on January 28, and will introduce singer Londie London, wife of businessman Hlubi Nkosi; radio personality Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, married to popular polygamist Musa Mseleku; and artist Jojo Robinson who is married to businessman and former SA kick-boxing champion Calven Robinson, as the new personalities joining the cast. The newbies join Annie Ludick, Nonkanyiso Conco, Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo.

Ayanda Ncwane and Kgomotso Ndungane will not be returning. Thobile says her decision to join RHOD is inspired by her desire to bring out her individuality more: “Many people know me from Uthando Nes'thembu, and they haven't had the opportunity to know and understand Thobile as an individual,” she said. “Wherever I go, I'm always associated with the family I'm married into, which is not a bad thing and is not something I have a problem with. However, I do have a life outside of the whole family.”

Her decision was also motivated by her hunger to find like-minded women. “I need people that I can mingle with, people who inspire me and make sense to me. I’ve already seen these women do things for themselves, which is inspiring. They are self-driven like I am." Londie London’s desire to join the show was sparked by her return to Durban, and becoming the wife of businessman Hlubi Nkosi and mom to a ten-month-old baby boy, Uminathi. “Since I've become a wife, and a mother, I thought it would be a great idea for the public to see how I’m rebranding myself. People know me as this sexy singer and I feel like they don't really know my personality and what I'm about outside of the entertainment industry,” she said.