WATCH: Season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’ heats up

One thing about the Kardashian clan: they will never disappoint fans bitten by the reality TV bug. The family is once again returning to screens for the second season of their reality show “The Kardashians”. After bidding farewell to E! after a 20 year run of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, the power family continue their legacy on streaming platform Hulu.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, momager Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé shared the trailer of the upcoming season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) The second season is due to premiere on September 22 and it looks promising. Viewers will be glad to know they will be seeing more of Kim’s new squeeze Pete Davidson. Since going Instagram official, the couple have been serving a couple goals.

In the trailer the mom of four speaks of how happy she is in her new relationship. “Life is good, I have a new boyfriend,” says Kim. “I’m just having a really good time.” Proving just how much of a good time she is having towards the end of the trailer, Kim asks Pete to join her in the shower and his reaction is priceless.

Don’t worry, Kim won’t be the centre of attention as the storyline will also include Kylie’s second pregnancy and preparations for Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding. Khloe finding her groove back after all her Tristan Thompson drama is something that viewers can look forward to. Season 1 of “The Kardashians” was highly successful with the debut being Hulu’s most watched premiere in the US.