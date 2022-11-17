WATCH: Sonia Mbele spills the tea on ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ cast

“The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” is a hot topic on social media as fans await its highly anticipated return. Excitement around season three of the Johannesburg Housewives edition is palpable, following the confirmation of its cast.

Story continues below Advertisement

Actress Sonia Mbele, who brought the franchise to the country, last week Thursday November 10, joined Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on their Kaya 959 breakfast show. During her fun, light-hearted interview the TV producer, she cleared up a few things regarding the drama around “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg”. There have been reports of wives getting into physical fights and others being shown the door, all before the reality show has had a premiere date.

Ranaka asked Mbele what her truth was to all the stories about payments and how people were displeased with her as the boss. The sharp-shooter, told Ranaka, that it was. "b*******, bs“. “It is what it is. You do your best, I mean today what executive producer makes sure that you know, there’s massages behind the scenes. That there’s your IV drips because people get exhausted.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You do your best, you feed people, you do your best and sometimes your best may not be enough for everyone but I know that I make a great boss. I can be tough but I know that I am also quite chilled and easy going. It’s about the people.” Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela had reported that the “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” was in production. “The Real Housewives Of Johannesburg has new faces,” he tweeted.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mbele confirmed that there will be a new cast and she also let slip as to whether there will be any drama in the upcoming season. “You take six, seven women, you put them in one corner, trust me yeah things are gonna pop. “They tried a little bit in the beginning because the others saw the previous season was cancelled because the ladies decided to cross the line and go physically,” Mbele said.

Last year, things were brought to a halt due to an altercation between housewives Christall Kay, Brinnette Seopela and DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi. Mbele told the radio hosts that despite the contract stating that you are not allowed to be physical, something did happen. The incident happened when production was on episode three, luckily this time they had smooth sailing.

Speaking about the cast, Mbele confirmed that Nicole Watson, who is an actress and works for a PR company, would be on the reality show. There are two OG housewives returning, who are not “bullfighters”, Mbele hinted. Mpumi Mophatlane aka Mrs Mops won’t be returning as it “was time”. “Some people had to go though, literally, like guys, physical violence is not good,” Mbele said.

In response to the big question, when will “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” start? “Soon,” Mbele said. WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: