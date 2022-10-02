WATCH: ‘Sunday Sexy Love’ trailer gets tongues wagging

Mzansi Magic's new talk show "Sunday Sexy Love" is certainly going to get viewers talking, if the conversation around the trailer is anything to go by. The trailer entices viewers with all that is to come on the show as comedian Tumi Morake gets celebrity couples to open up about their bedroom stories.

Guests include Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly, Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube, and Latoya and Lebo Pulumo. Other guests include DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi, and Dineo and Zothile Langa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MzansiMagic (@mzansimagic) In the trailer, couples Ntokozo and Nqubeko Mbatha and Mpoomy and Brenden Ledwaba are featured and their inclusion has sparked a conversation around young married Christian couples. The Ledwaba’s have been open with the followers about the relationship and previously gotten candid on their YouTube channel on intimacy as a young couple.

We are not being weird about Mpoomy Ledwaba... We are also well aware that she is married and has sex. But jumping on such a platform and we are made to understand that they are a couple who have sex is such a shame. It screams - money and fame! Maybe they are rebranding. — Bantu Lately (@BantuLately) September 29, 2022 @___ying____wrote: “mpoomy and brenden????do they not care about brand alignment??” @__reefa__wrote: “Kae bona ya Mpoomy eBrendon mara Ntokozo and Nqubeko??? They look so out of place”. Y'all clearly don't watch Mpoomy's channel coz they definitely talk about intimacy, maybe not in graphic detail but they do. Also they're 2 young, married couple with 2 kids? How is it a misalignment 🤔 https://t.co/whB5bYA8sk — Tumi (@dTumza) September 29, 2022 Other tweeps argued that being conservative doesn't mean a person isn't intimate and opted to look on the bright side of the conversation.

@Puleng_Favoured said: “Most of these couples are married. So looking on the bright side they might demystify the narrative on marital sex by giving us insight & helping us unpack intimacy in marriage. “Also Ntokozo, Mpoomy & Brandon are married and are intimate legally so if they want to do this it’s ok.” Most of these couples are married. So looking on the bright side they might demystify the narrative on marital sex by giving us insight & helping us unpack intimacy in marriage. Also Ntokozo, Mpoomy & Brandon are married and are intimate legally so if they want to do this it’s ok https://t.co/4ZHidBmFSc — TheeFavored Puleng (@Puleng_Favoured) September 29, 2022 Guys Mpoomy and Brandon are MARRIED. And YOUNG. Because they're Christians they can't talk about sex??? Welele😂 — 🌸Sgqamfana🌸 (@amanda_cilo) September 29, 2022 Maybe Mpoomy and sis Ntokozo are there to speak on behalf of the Christian community because it looks like there is a variety of communities represented on the show guys. https://t.co/aEiBfB9fxK — Thato (@MamaCubz) September 29, 2022 Here for Mpoomy and Ntokozo representing the Christians, maybe y'all will remove the mentality about Christians being boring. Also they are married and humans after all. pic.twitter.com/uTlaFjoQ3i — Jessica Ntimbana (@Jesicantimbana) September 29, 2022 Y'all throwing Mpoomy and Brenden into your conservative beliefs and respectability politics. They're a young, beautiful couple and y'all are saying NO to them being married, saved and sexually liberated? Not you "multifaceted" queens kaloku. — Lady Harlot of House Harlots (@Iyaya_S) September 29, 2022 Married, dating or engaged, the celebrity couples reveal how they make their relationship work and keep the spark alive while being in the spotlight.

