WATCH: Tarina Patel shares thoughts on 'Real Housewives of Johannesburg'









Tarina Patel. Picture: Instagram The "Real Housewives of Johannesburg" fans are gearing up for the second season of the popular reality show. And while we will not be seeing fan favourite, Madam Evodia on our screens this season, there are new housewives with just as much spunk and spark to look forward to. Season 2 premieres on 1Magic on Friday, October 18 at 7pm and promises the usual over the top splendor and entertainment. New comer Tarina Patel is one of the housewives that will bring the sparkle, over the top parties, expensive shoes and bigger handbags to the show. In a recent promo video, Patel says the best thing about being on the show is that she gets to live her life the way she normally does, and people will get an insight into it.

"It's really nice to be able to share. I love sharing my world, my thoughts, my ideology, my philosophy in life and here everybody gets to see what my life is like. Also I met fabulous girls so I get to have all of this fun with a new set of girlfriends," she said.

Patel said she considers herself the peacemaker in the group.

"I think I am the quintessential balance between the villain and the peacemaker, haha, no I'm kidding. I naturally incline towards peace. I do a lot of work in peace activism, I believe in peace on earth and I want to advocate that," said Patel.

In the three-minute video Patel also disclosed that the way she deals with haters is to "let it go".

"The lion does not roar when the sheep blah. It should be water off a duck's back. I've had years of practice, I grew up in an environment where your closest friends and family are always hating on you. At the very inception my life was always different, I came from a different environment from those around me and people hate because they can't understand. If anything, it should fuel me on," she said.

Other housewives joining the cast is Lebo Jojo Gunguluza, Lethabo "Lejoy" Mathatho, Nompumelelo "Mrs Mops" Mophatlane, Mpho Merriweather, Brinnette Seopela and Christall Kay

Watch the full promo video here: