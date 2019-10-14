The "Real Housewives of Johannesburg" fans are gearing up for the second season of the popular reality show.
And while we will not be seeing fan favourite, Madam Evodia on our screens this season, there are new housewives with just as much spunk and spark to look forward to.
Season 2 premieres on 1Magic on Friday, October 18 at 7pm and promises the usual over the top splendor and entertainment.
New comer Tarina Patel is one of the housewives that will bring the sparkle, over the top parties, expensive shoes and bigger handbags to the show.
In a recent promo video, Patel says the best thing about being on the show is that she gets to live her life the way she normally does, and people will get an insight into it.