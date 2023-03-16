WATCH: Thando Thabethe serves boss lady vibes in ‘Unstoppable Thabooty’

This April, Mzansi reality TV lovers will be getting a behind the scenes look into the private life of entrepreneur, actress and radio host Thando Thabethe. Thabethe, in February, announced to her followers that she would be bringing cameras into her world with “Unstoppable Thabooty”.

The “How to Ruin Christmas” star’s reality show will air exclusively on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) from April 15 at 7.30pm. Viewers will get to see the award-winning entertainment personality, who is also a qualified accountant, navigate her way in the industry. Season one of “Unstoppable Thabooty” will see the 947 drive-time presenter and the brains behind the Thabooty’s lingerie brand decluttering her life in pursuit of simpler living.

"I’m no stranger to the cameras, but a reality show is a completely different ball game! I’m beyond excited to bring viewers into my world, showing them who the real Thando is and what she does away from the public eye,” shared Thabethe in a media statement. Thabethe lives quite an exciting life as a media personality. Not so long ago, she was living her best life in Dubai, watching Beyoncé perform at the grand opening of five-star hotel Atlantis Royal. “Hopefully they’ll be as entertained as I was while making the show! This show is especially dear to my heart as it is my debut as an executive producer under Redwood Productions, which I co-own with Tumi Maimela.

“My wish is that ‘Unstoppable Thabooty’ inspires young black people, in particular, to know their worth and seize their power,” she added. “Unstoppable Thabooty” will feature Thabethe’s friends: Given Baloyi, a radio content producer and close friend, Thabethe’s childhood friend Mantsoe “Pout” Tsatsi, who is on a stratospheric journey of her own in the radio industry as well as TV and film producer Tumi Maimela, whom Thabethe holds dear as a confidante and business partner. There is, however, no mention of whether her former boyfriend actor Lunga Shabalala, will be making an appearance on the show.