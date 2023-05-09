WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives of Abuja’ end things off in style in Cape Town

Over the past 12 weeks, the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Abuja” have been serving viewers drama with their friendships, wealth and fashion. “The Real Housewives of Abuja” follows the fabulous lives of six successful women in Abuja – Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homosanny and Tutupie.

The show has been a roller-coaster of emotions filled with endless drama, bold fashion choices, and, at the heart of it, a sisterhood between the ladies, who have entertained viewers with their feisty personalities since the hit reality show premiered in February, exclusively on Showmax. Amid the fights and drama, some moments got viewers all-emotional. One of them was Tutupie opening up about her past and revealing that her tantrums and outbursts were a result of surviving an abusive relationship. This opened the door for the other ladies to share some of their personal life experiences.