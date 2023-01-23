What to expect from the first season of ‘The Real Housewives of Abuja’

Showmax is set to premiere the eighth African version of the hit reality television franchise “The Real Housewives” as Abuja launches its own instalment on February 17. The channel recently announced that when it premières, new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Abuja” would be dropping every Friday, showcasing six influential and successful women in the Nigerian capital city.

Story continues below Advertisement

The show will follow the extravagant lifestyles and complex personal lives of Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie. A press release sent to IOL Entertainment explained: “The ladies will give viewers an exclusive glimpse into their fabulous and luxurious lives. “Set in a powerful city like Abuja, the new series promises to entertain, showcasing the hottest and most intriguing social scenes across the city, providing exclusive access to the ultra-rich.”

“The Real Housewives of Abuja” is the second Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise and comes on the back of the success of “The Real Housewives of Lagos”, which broke the Showmax first-day streaming record in Nigeria. Dr Busola Tejumola, the executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice, added: “We are excited to announce ‘The Real Housewives’ to the power city of Abuja. “Telling our local story is at the core of what we do, and we are glad to continue this partnership with NBCUniversal Formats to bring the franchise to a second city in Nigeria.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The show will explore the power and influence of Abuja through the eyes of these fabulous women who are both unique and very entertaining. We are delighted and are certain the viewers will enjoy watching.” The franchise is also set to introduce “The Real Housewives of Gqeberha” on February 3. Showmax is also home to the Dubai, Durban and Johannesburg editions of the franchise. Watch the trailer: