What you need to know about 'The Bachelorette SA' season 1

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The first season of the much-anticipated love competition, “The Bachelorette South Africa”” is a week away from airing, and we can’t wait. Qiniso van Damme quickly became a fan favourite on season one of “The Bachelor SA” last year, but that changed when she was denied a red rose. The model and actress is now on her own journey to find love, as South Africa’s first bachelorette. What we know: Qiniso will step onto the red carpet on Thursday, February 11 at 7.30pm, on M-Net (DStv channel 101).

Her journey, which is filled with romance, heartbreak, tears, thrills and drama, begins with a host of eligible young men who will soon realise that “The Bachelorette South Africa” is not for the faint of heart, as they compete to win the affection of the vivacious model, actress and Master's student.

M-Net has revealed five of the contestants vying for Van Damme’s heart – 36-year-old IT trainer, Ten Naidu; 26-year-old construction boss, Ruan Meyer; 23-year-old trainee chartered Kganya Rapoo; 29-year-old banker Bradley Newton and 28-year-old digital nomad Dylan Heneck.

Jason Greer, the host of “The Bachelor SA” season 1 and 2, will host season 1 of “The Bachelorette SA”.

Last month, M-Net released the trailer and, judging from it, we are in for a pipping hot season.

The teaser opens with a gorgeous Qiniso stepping out of fancy wheels, then walking the red carpet ever-so regally. She exclaims: “Oh my goodness. I’m meeting a man tonight!”

The assembly line of handsome, smiling men hold soft, fluffy and colourful gifts in their hands. Suddenly, there’s a whole lot of action – zip-lining, diving into water, a beautiful sunset, a kiss, snuggles and also a beautiful man declaring: “I’ve never met someone like her before.”

In another shot of the teaser, Qiniso tells a shocked contestant: “I’m not a piece of meat. You’re not in prison. If you want to leave, leave”.

From that moment on it's a whirlwind of drama. Jason has to usher a distraught Qiniso away and a bunch of bewildered men watch a guy in a suit wheel his bags away.

Get to know more about the contestants in these videos below:

“The Bachelorette SA” season 1 debuts on February 11 at 7.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).