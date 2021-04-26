Where to get your reality fix now that ’Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is ending

With Keeping Up with the Kardashians shutting down after 20 roller-coaster seasons, the hype around the final chapter has intensified.

After being a major part of the lives of die-hard fans across the globe since 2007, this is as bittersweet for viewers as it is for the cast.

Although, Kim has been dropping hints about something else in the pipeline. So maybe there is a silver lining, after all.

One of the most influential reality TV families, they’ve kept us suitably entertained with their rocky relationships, divorces, scandals, exciting new romances, babies galore, meltdowns as well as extravagant holidays and celebrations.

For viewers trying to figure out how they are going to wile away their time on the couch, below are four shows that will help fill the void.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES FRANCHISE (Netflix)

There’s never a dull moment with the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Picture: Supplied

With so many spin-offs on the go, this reality franchise has become a runaway hit. When money is no question and days consist of pamper sessions and arranging soirées that will be the talk of the town, this franchise is an addictive case study into the lives of the rich and famous.

Behind the botox fillers, plastic surgery and fake smiles, there’s always plenty of histrionics among the close circle of friends (and foes).

Classiness sometimes goes out the door. But, boy oh boy, is it worth every delicious nibble of popcorn.

THE RANAKAS (Showmax)

The Ranakas. Picture: Supplied

Fans of Dineo’s Diary, which offered an intimate look at the radio and television presenter as she found her feet in the businessworld, too, can experience the craziness, laughs and drama of the entire Ranakas clan.

Any decision made becomes a family affair. And everyone weighs in on situations that arise. As much as it's sincere, funny and warm, it’s also in-your-face as there are no holds barred when the bombshells are dropped.

LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE (Showmax)

The cast of Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

As the title suggests, the series looks at loved-up couples.

But it's not as straightforward as one would expect. The real estate industry in the flourishing city of Huntsville, Alabama, is a crucial part of it along with the family routines and social get-togethers. The show also looks at couples planning their future together

It’s a slick offering underpinned by tantrums, cattiness and drama.

The cast don’t hold back when it comes to speaking their mind. With so many strong personalities in one show, clashes are par for the course. Brace yourself.

Lebo M - Coming Home (Showmax

Lebo M. Picture: Supplied/Showmax

The legendary producer, composer, arranger and performer was surprised to find himself agreeing to a reality show. In a way, it showcases him coming full circle. It also gave him an opportunity to dispel his “womaniser” reputation that has shadowed him throughout his career, while also introducing his family.

Like most families, they are not impervious to life’s challenges but are united by their blood bond.

Read this and more in our first edition of our quarterly digi mag, IOL Entertainment. Click on the link here.