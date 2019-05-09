Lee waits to propose. Picture: M-Net/Supplied

For the last 12 weeks, we’ve joined South Africa’s very first Bachelor, Lee Thompson, on his journey to finding true love. At the start of the journey, the successful entrepreneur and international model met 24 diverse, beautiful and accomplished women who have now been narrowed down to two potential suitors – Gina Myers and Jozaan Dique.

This week, the women who started this journey are back with Lee to relive all the romance, the laughter, the drama and the rejection – for the special Women Tell All – where fans of the show can expect some spice, as the consummate host of the show, Jason Greer, will leave no stone unturned. Then Lee will come face-to-face with his final decision at the Mauritius LUX* Grand Gaube, and viewers will finally get to see what happened after The Final Rose in the finale of M-Net’s popular reality dating series.

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for Lee – and his final two ladies – Gina and Jozaan.

In last week’s episode, Lee’s trusted family weighed in on Lee’s potential suitors. Their biggest concern was Lee choosing someone who would be best suited to settle down with him in everyday life, after experiencing love in an unusual and majestic environment. They saw the love in both the ladies and admitted that Lee has a very tough decision to make.

Lee’s bevy of beauties return for the Women Tell All. Picture: Supplied/M-Net





There can only be one, and the decision lies solely with Lee. He loves Gina’s sense of humour and admits that when he’s around her, she makes him a more loveable, happy and joyful person. And with Jozaan, he’s shared strong chemistry with her since day one, even though their relationship had a slow start. He loves her sense of humour too, and he thinks she’s kind and caring.

"After the two most incredible days with two of the most amazing women, I have the toughest decision of my life to make. For one of these ladies, I have to stand there, look her in the eyes, and break her heart. I don’t know how I am going to do that," Lee admits in last week’s episode after two adventurous dates with the ladies.

So, who will Lee decide to put the gorgeous Jack Friedman engagement ring on? Sweetheart make-up artist Gina Myers or quirky lawyer Jozaan? And how will the ladies react to reliving their journey at the Women Tell All? Do more scathing words await Lee or will some cattiness between the ladies unravel?

Watch the special 90-minute season finale, on Thursday, 09 May at 7pm on M-Net, DStv Channel 101, for an incredible “Tell All” evening!