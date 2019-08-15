Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave and Lisa Vanderpump. Picture: Supplied

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (RHOBH) is back with a new season and for these rich and famous women, the drama never ends. This happens to be one of my favourite franchises because I get to live vicariously when they hop on to private jets and buy the latest and most expensive Rolex watches.

This season we follow Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave and Lisa Vanderpump as they navigate through their fabulous lives and drama to last a lifetime.

Here's why you need to watch season 9 of RHOBH.

Denise Richards

Former Bond Girl and Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards joins the franchise this season as Lisa Rinna’s friend. RHOBH has been known to cast actresses so Richards’ arrival is no surprise. Unlike her co-stars, Denise brings a certain amount of normalcy which might sound crazy for a big star like her but its true. Denise does not travel with a glam squad, she does not need make-up for the beach and best of all, she calls it as she sees it.

Camille Grammer

Camille is one of the original wives of this franchise and although she left as a permanent housewive after season two she has made appearances as a friend of the show. This season she returns with friend status but don’t let that fool you, she brought a lot more drama than some of the permanent housewives. In fact, Camille is in as many episodes as the rest of the cast and goes on all the trips, except to France.

Puppy Gate

The RHOBH wives have given us a number of “gate” dramas. From "Panty Gate" in season seven to "Time Gate" in season eight. Now we have "Puppy Gate". This is how it goes, Dorit adopted a dog (Lucy Lucy Apple Juice) from Vanderpump Dogs which is owned by Lisa Vanderpump. Lucy did not settle into Dorit’s mansion and before she knew it, she needed to get rid of it. She gave it to someone she trusted but Lucy ended up in a kill shelter. From there on Lisa planned her revenge on Dorit with the help of Teddi.

Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump’s friendship dies a sorry death

They say that all good things must come to an end but in this season it is very clear that Kyle did not expect her friendship with Lisa to come to an end. The two have given us reality television gold over the years with their constant partying but also with their fights. Let’s not forget that Kyle once said that being friends with Lisa was like playing a game of chess. This season Kyle and the other ladies believe that Lisa sold a story about the group to a tabloid and after confronting her, all hell breaks loose.