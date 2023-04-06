Wright Ngubeni to host new reality series ‘kuRuff’, the first collaboration between Showmax and Moja Love

Showmax and Moja Love have announced that they’ve teamed up for a new 13-part reality show titled “kuRuff”, which premières on Showmax on April 17, with an episode releasing every Tuesday thereafter. The two platforms have paired the announcement with the show’s official trailer, which they shared on social media. “kuRuff” tackles the burden that comes with being a sole breadwinner to several dependants and hones in on the theme of “black tax”.

“kuRuff” will be hosted by Wright Ngubeni and, in each episode, Ngubeni will speak and engage with both the sole breadwinner and their dependants before attempting to try to improve the situation with an intervention. “There is no set of rules of what black tax is and how one can handle it,” says Ngubeni. “It’s rough. I think the line between responsibilities and entitlement is very complex. KuRuff is about changing lives in a positive way and having conversations that we, as black people, seldom have.”

Ngubeni’s career has seen him star on shows like “Street Life”, “Rhythm City,” “Thuli no Thulani”, “Heist” and, most notably, “Generations”, where he played Jonathan, the son of Akin Omotoso’s character. He’s also hosted numerous other television shows over the past decade. Ngubeni says he himself is no stranger to black tax.

“Even though I have never experienced black tax from my immediate family, there have been instances with extended family that could be considered black tax, even if I did not know what it was at the time. “In our family, we have always tried to elevate everyone and make sure that everyone is good, so at certain times in our lives, there have been moments when the ‘burden’ fell on just one person. I am only realising this now as an adult.” Ngubeni also suggests that this not only has a financial impact, it also affects mental health.