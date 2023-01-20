Zahara ready and excited for fans to watch her reality show ‘Zahara: As I Rise’

Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, is excited that Mzansi will be getting an intimate look at her life in her new reality show, “Zahara: As I Rise”. SABC 1 has shared the trailer of the show on social media and viewers are enticed.

“A gripping reality series about Zahara is coming soon, exclusive to SABC 1. “Zahara is an accomplished artist. She has travelled the world and won numerous awards. But her journey hasn't been easy,” read the caption. As confirmed in the trailer, Zahara is giving her fans an all-access pass to getting to know her with no topic being off-limits.

Her ongoing battle with her former record label bosses, TS Records executives’ TK Nciza and Sbu Leope who she claimed in 2019 owe her money, is one of them. Her relationship with alcohol, which she has previously grabbed headlines for, will be touched on. Last year October, the “Loliwe” hitmaker insisted that several videos that emerged on social media, where she can be heard and seen singing some of her hits songs off-key, were edited by individuals with the intent of ruining her reputation.

Viewers will get to see the platinum-selling artist as a sister, friend and daughter. And they will get to see moments from her love life as well. Zahara didn’t need convincing to let the cameras in, after all, throughout her illustrious career, so much has been said about her. The opportunity to speak for herself was welcomed. She tells IOL Entertainment that she wants to see who these “sources” that have been quoted in publications and those who record her while she is chilling and drinking.

