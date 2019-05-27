Zodwa Wabantu: Instagram

The long-awaited Zodwa Wabantu reality show finally debuted on Saturday on Mojo Love and was well received by fans.

On the first episode of "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" the vosho queen gave viewers an "uncensored " look at her back story including her home life before becoming a local phenomenon. 

Wabantu also shared personal moments such as the funeral of one of her childhood friends.

One of the more light-hearted things Wabantu admitted to was that she no longer drinks Savanna since Tira pays her well and she can now afford expensive drinks.

Fans and sceptics of the dancer were surprised by the openness and rawness in the first episode with Wabantu, not shying away from sharing very intimate moments.

 