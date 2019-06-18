Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau sat down face-to-face in the latest episode of "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" where the hashed out their feelings for each other. In the previous episode of "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored", Wabantu and Mbau shared the story of the Afrotainment star's sordid affair with the "Abomama" actresses ex-husband Mandla Mthembu.

The latest episode had two Mzansi stars sit down face-to-face and really work through any leftover issues from their past.

One moment that stood out from the episode was when Mbau asked Wabantu if she used protection when she while she was having sex with Mthembu. Wabantu said "no". Mbau is visibly taken aback and then had a follow-up question and said: "Were you trying to infect me with something?"

The two women then go back-and-forth over the issue eventually agreeing that no one involved has HIV or STIs.

Following this brief exchange, Mbau asks Wabantu about her son's age and releases that her daughter is the close in age. Wabantu then gets grilled by Mbau about the parentage of her son with Wabantu confessing that the possibility of her son being Mthembu's child is plausible.

After seeing a photo of Wabantu's son Mbau shares that she has a strong feeling he could be Mthembu son and after this the two hug it out.

Tweeps are still enjoying every moment of the show and shared their thoughts as the episode went on.

#zodwauncensored Khanyi + Zodwa you handled that so well ✊🏿 — Angel Lesjay (@sunshine1SL) June 18, 2019

Guys, Zodwa and Khanyi's relationship is so messed up.but I love it. Why? #ZodwaUncensored — Sensei. (@TinaSineBebe) June 16, 2019

Everybody Loves Zodwa, Even Khanyi Ended Up Loving. It's Kinda Hard To Hate Zodwa😍 She's Amazing! 😌#ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/RsbVQEo5Ji — Bonginkosi B* Mbele🦋 (@BongiBMbele) June 15, 2019

I think we as wome should learn a thing or two from how Khanyi Mbau handled this whole situation with Zodwa and her son . This is the type of sisterhood and love we should hold on to🌺#ZodwaUncensored — Bonolo nolzie lee (@coco_montash) June 16, 2019