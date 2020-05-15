Rosemary Zimu is thrilled to join Mzansi Magic’s 'The Queen’

Former "Isidingo" star Rosemary Zimu is thrilled to be in Mzansi Magic’s "The Queen". Rising star, Rosemary Zimu is the newest face to join the star-studded Mzansi Magic's telenovela “The Queen”. The young actress will play Warona, the daughter to 41-year-old cougar, Mildred Sefatsa played by Kuli Roberts. Mzansi Magic confirmed that Zimu, who is no stranger to the small screens, will make her debut on the popular show in the third week of June. Zimu will be joining the likes of “Isibaya” duo Jessica Nkosi and Menzi Ngubane, who also recently also found their new home in the Ferguson Films hit show.

Even though she has not started filming, Zimu says she is thrilled to be working alongside some of the people she looked up to.

Commenting on her role, Zimu, says "I don’t want to expose too much but Warona is smart, sweet and free-spirited. She is an only child but she is not a brat.”



She adds: ”Warona was given everything as a child, she's privileged but will never look down on others and is able to adjust to the environments she is in.”

Zimu says she is thrilled to be part of the show and cannot wait for Mzansi to meet her character.

Reflecting on the moment she received the call, she offers: "It was so unexpected and my agent cried with me after she told me over the phone.

"We cried and spoke about how good God is and how he has answered our prayers. I sat down and just cried and prayed after that call.”

The young actress doubles as a musician, and has released an EP titled “Roro Says”.

Although she is passionate about music, her focus is on acting right now.

“Music has taken the backseat …(she says in between the chuckles). I literally record a verse or 3 lines a week. I'm still working on recording more but right now, my number one is acting."

Zimu says she draws her inspiration from South African Emmy-nominated actress Thuso Mbedu and US actress and producer Issa Rae.

“They are both amazing creatives, super talented, focused, hard-working, representing black girl magic and they know their worth.”

Zimu currently plays Thembeka, a prostitute who only sleeps with high profile clients, on SABC 1’s “Generations: The Legacy”.

She also starred in e.tv “Scandal” and Nollywood film “Champagne,” she was nominated for Most Promising Actress of the Year at the City People Movie Awards (Ghana) in 2016.