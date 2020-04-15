SA hails Sana Mchunu for her killer lines as Zodwa on 'Gomora'
Mzansi Magic’s new riches to rags hit telenovela "Gomora" has kept fans glued to their screens since its debut a few weeks ago.
The star-studded cast that includes Katlego Danke, Connie Chiume, Themba Ndaba, Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva have brought the much-needed feelings excitement, anticipation and laughter during the lockdown period.
"Gomora" also introduced to Mzansi some of the talented rising stars the likes of Ntobeko Sishi (Ntokozo), Siphesihle Ndaba (Mazet) and Sicelo Buthelezi (Teddy).
Then there’s Teddy’s mom Zodwa, played by seasoned actress Sana Mchunu, who has captivated Mzansi with her unique acting abilities.
Zodwa is an alcoholic single mother, who is battling her own demons and in the midst of all her troubles, Melusi (Zolisa Xaluva) and his wife Gladys (Thembi Seete) takes her son Teddy, in the effort to rescue him from his mother but Zodwa would hear none of that.
On several occasion, in her drunken stupor, Zodwa would visit Teddy at school, bearing cute presents like flowers and a teddy bear.
But it’s her killer lines that made Mzansi fall in love with her.
In a scene on the latest episode of "Gomor::a, during a confrontation with Gladys and Melusi, who Zodwa accused of stealing her son, she’s heard saying: "I know that I'm not perfect but for the fact that I birth it, I make it, I born it, I grew it and you take it."
Zodwa left Twitter in frenzy, with fans giving Mchunu a standing ovation for her world-class performance.
Zodwa should get an award for her acting.#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/cRwD03xKp3— 🌸Khaya_Xhosa_Girl🌍💯❗🌸 (@KhayaNJOMBA) April 15, 2020
After she said ' "I birth it,I born it,I grow it,You take it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂, went straight to sleep with my shoes #zodwa #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/ZtKlnfNDbU— MRG (@MGumunyu) April 15, 2020
But for the fact that:"I birth it, I make it, I born, I grew it and you take it" #Zodwa #GomoraMzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/dmyDVUvF6p— Smart Mampara (@Braprincy) April 15, 2020
Zodwa is a whole mood😂😂 I love her #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/HyumqkpDx2— Nashville_M🌈 (@MelvinNashville) April 14, 2020
Ive just realised that i dont want Zodwa to go to rehab 🙈🙈🙈.she funnier when she's drunk.#Gomora #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/kHdQcXVyLs— Dee 🌻 (@sepengkb) April 14, 2020
* Catch "Gomora" on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161, Monday to Friday at 7:30pm.