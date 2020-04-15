SA hails Sana Mchunu for her killer lines as Zodwa on 'Gomora'

Mzansi Magic’s new riches to rags hit telenovela "Gomora" has kept fans glued to their screens since its debut a few weeks ago.

The star-studded cast that includes Katlego Danke, Connie Chiume, Themba Ndaba, Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva have brought the much-needed feelings excitement, anticipation and laughter during the lockdown period.

"Gomora" also introduced to Mzansi some of the talented rising stars the likes of Ntobeko Sishi (Ntokozo), Siphesihle Ndaba (Mazet) and Sicelo Buthelezi (Teddy).

Then there’s Teddy’s mom Zodwa, played by seasoned actress Sana Mchunu, who has captivated Mzansi with her unique acting abilities.

Zodwa is an alcoholic single mother, who is battling her own demons and in the midst of all her troubles, Melusi (Zolisa Xaluva) and his wife Gladys (Thembi Seete) takes her son Teddy, in the effort to rescue him from his mother but Zodwa would hear none of that.